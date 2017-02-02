Jacksonville State builds with recruiting class

(STATS) - Jacksonville State may not need to add many transfers the way it's dominated in the Ohio Valley Conference.

In a conference often with many transfers, the Gamecocks have posted three straight perfect records.

On Wednesday, fourth-year coach John Grass built for the future, including only one transfer in a 23-member signing class - four of whom who already were on campus as midyear enrollees.

Offensive linemen were a priority in the class, and the group included junior college transfer B.J. Autry, a 6-foot-5, 320-pounder.

"The coaches did a great job of bringing guys in on official visits and recruiting these guys all year long and getting the guys here that need to be here that fit our program," Grass said. "It always ends up being the guys that are supposed to be here. The class is full of quality people and you see that when they bring their family on the visit and you get to meet everybody. We are excited about this class and you get started working on next year's 2018 class because recruiting never stops."

---=

Jacksonville State 2017 Signing Class

*Clay Alexander, TE, 6-3, 210, Montgomery, Texas (Montgomery)

Eric Archie, OL, 6-1, 270, Mobile, Ala. (Murphy)

*B.J. Autry, OL, 6-5, 320, Eight Mile, Ala. (Blount/Coffeyville CC)

Tre Bendolph, DB, 5-9, 165, Mobile, Ala. (McGill-Toolen)

*Dakota Chapman, LB, 6-0, 235, McCalla, Ala. (McAdory)

Dequan Charleston, CB, 6-1, 178, Linden, Ala. (Linden)

Charles Crawford, DB, 5-10, 180, Prichard, Ala. (Vigor)

Bradley Flott, S, 6-2, 170, Mobile, Ala. (St. Paul's Episcopal)

Austin Freeman, S, 6-1, 170, Scottsboro, Ala. (Scottsboro)

Yul Gowdy, CB, 5-10, 161, Adamsville, Ala. (Minor)

Taylor Hayes, QB, 5-11, 205, Piedmont, Ala. (Piedmont)

Jaleel Heard, WR, 6-0, 204, Opelika, Ala. (Opelika)

TaDarrell Hodge, DL, 6-3, 245, Signal Mountain, Tenn. (Signal Mountain)

Jake Lane, PK, 6-2, 165, Montgomery, Ala. (Park Crossing)

Mason Langley, OL, 6-3, 310, Piedmont, Ala. (Piedmont)

Michael Matthews, RB, 6-0, 210, Mobile, Ala. (UMS-Wright)

Zsajuan Powe, LB, 6-0, 205, Eight Mile, Ala. (Blount)

Ye'Majesty Sanders, OL, 6-5, 330, Columbus, Ga. (Spencer)

Michael Shaddix, OL, 6-4, 270, Fort Payne, Ala. (Fort Payne)

Tyrese Slocum, OL, 6-4, 300, Memphis, Tenn. (Ridgeway)

Jai Smith, DE, 6-2, 251, Tuscaloosa, Ala. (Hillcrest)

Zion Webb, QB, 6-0, 197, Phenix City, Ala. (Central)

Zack Woodard, LB, 6-1, 230, Thomasville, Ala. (Thomasville)

* - Transfer