Jackets, Wild Set The Stage

Do you feel like catching one more hockey game in 2016 before beginning your New Year's Eve celebrations? If so, you might be interested to see the Minnesota Wild host the Columbus Blue Jackets, starting at 6:00 p.m. ET. Going into the season that didn't seem like a particularly big matchup and under other circumstances it might not be a game that appeals to a lot of people beyond Wild and Blue Jackets fans. But these are two teams that deserve attention right now and especially for Saturday's game.

Columbus and Minnesota both won last night, extending their winning streaks to an incredible 14 and 12 games respectively. The Blue Jackets are currently the top team in the NHL and the Wild aren't far behind them. This isn't just the first time that two teams with streaks of 12 wins or more will face, it's the first time in NHL history that there has been two teams that have concurrently been on winning streaks of at least 12, per Elias Sports Bureau.

If Columbus ends up winning and extends its streak to 15 games, the Blue Jackets will also move just two behind the 1992-93 Pittsburgh Penguins, who hold the record with 17 consecutive victories.

DEVILS 2 CAPITALS 1 (Shootout)

Keith Kinkaid turned aside 43 of 44 shots in regulation time. He then stopped T.J. Oshie and Evgeny Kuznetsov's shootout attempts to secure the victory.

At the other end of the ice Braden Holtby saved 26 of 27 shots before the skills competition. In the shootout though he allowed goals to Michael Cammalleri and Jacob Josefson.

This was Josefson's first game back from a concussion that kept him out of five contests. He didn't get any points prior to the shootout, but he did record a hit and two blocked shots in 14:36 minutes of ice time.

PA Parenteau scored the Devils' lone goal in regulation time. It was his third marker in his last four games.

Daniel Winnik found the back of the net for Washington. He has five goals and eight points in 24 contests in 2016-17.

BRUINS 4 SABRES 2

Ryan Spooner scored two goals, including the game winner on Thursday. He has seven goals and 18 points in 37 contests.

Buffalo outshot Boston 16-9 in the first period and Tuukka Rask allowed two goals over that stretch. Rask was flawless the rest of the game though to finish with 31 saves on 33 attempts.

Robin Lehner kicked out 34 of 37 shots last night. This is the sixth straight game where he's had to face 33 or more shots.

Kyle Okposo scored a power-play goal for the Sabres. It was his 10th goal and 23rd point in 34 contests this season.

David Krejci had a goal and registered an assist. He's now recorded five points in his last three games.

CANADIENS 3 PANTHERS 2 (Overtime)

Phillip Danault scored the overtime winner and registered an assist on Thursday. He has seven goals and 16 points in 36 contests in 2016-17.

Max Pacioretty also had a goal and an assist for Montreal. That gives him 15 goals and 30 points in 36 games.

Florida's Vincent Trocheck found the back of the net. He has 10 goals and 19 points in 37 games.

James Reimer turned aside 38 of 41 shots last night. He was bombarded by 17 shots in the first frame, but he didn't allow a goal over that period.

Al Montoya kicked out 31 of 33 Panthers shots. This was his first win since Oct. 26 after dropping his previous five decisions. It's also the first time he's won a game since his dreadful outing against Columbus on Nov. 4 when he surrendered 10 goals on 40 shots.

MAPLE LEAFS 3 LIGHTNING 2 (Overtime)

Auston Matthews led the Maple Leafs with a goal and an assist. The 19-year-old rookie has 18 goals and 30 points in 35 games.

Nazem Kadri scored the overtime winner on a power play. It was his 13th goal and 21st point in 35 contests.

