Jack Wilshere out for the season after scan reveals hairline fracture

Jack Wilshere has suffered a devastating blow after the midfielder was diagnosed with a hairline fracture in his left leg. The Arsenal star has been ruled out for the rest of the season and could also miss the start of the next campaign.

The England international, who is currently on loan at Bournemouth from the Gunners, suffered the injury during the Cherries' 4-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur. Wilshere was injured during his attempt to block a shot from Harry Kane and was seen leaving after the game in a protective boot and crutches.

According to The Times, the initial scans did not reveal the extent of the injury, but a CT scan done confirmed a hairline fracture in his left leg, which is certain to keep him out for the remainder of the campaign. The Arsenal midfielder is likely to cut short his loan spell in the south coast and return to London Colney to begin his rehabilitation.

Wilshere has struggled with a number of injury problems in recent seasons and the current injury is suspected to be similar to the one that saw him miss out last season. The 25-year-old joined Bournemouth in the hope of building his fitness and playing regular football, which he achieved, making 27 appearances in the Premier League thus far this campaign.

The injury comes at a critical point in Wilshere's career, as he was about to begin contract talks with Arsenal. The midfielder's current deal ends in the summer of 2018 and the club are keen to hand him an extension, while Arsenal's league rivals were also monitoring the situation with a view to a potential summer move.

However, the hairline fracture, according to the Mirror, could see him miss the start of next season, which will raise questions about his overall ability to complete a full season.

