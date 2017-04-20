Jack Wilshere to discuss Arsenal future in summer as Sead Kolasinac links are dismissed

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says discussions over a new contract for Jack Wilshere will be held at the end of the season after a broken leg ended the player's loan spell with AFC Bournemouth. A fractured left fibula suffered against Tottenham Hotspur last weekend will see Wilshere sidelined until the start of next season, curtailing a campaign that had seen him make 29 appearances in all competitions – more than in the previous two seasons combined.

Having slipped down the pecking order at the Emirates Stadium, Wilshere used the regular game time at Bournemouth as an opportunity to play first-team football in an effort to force his way back into the reckoning. The Cherries are 16th in the Premier League, needing eight points from their final five league games to guarantee a third straight campaign in the top flight.

Wilshere's contract with Arsenal runs out in the summer of 2018 and this latest injury calls into question his ability to convince the club he is worthy of an extension. But Wenger says the blow is a separate issue and will not affect talks over a new deal, which will be held in the summer. "That's something different and this injury is nothing to do with the extension of his contact," the Frenchman said. "W haven't entered into any negotiation yet. Where there is only one year to go, [we will do it] during the break."

Though Wenger's future at Arsenal remains unresolved, that has not deterred the transfer rumour mill –which is already in overdrive ahead of the summer window. Schalke defender Sead Kolasinac is reportedly on the verge of joining the Gunners on a free transfer in what could be the first of many deals completed by the north Londoners in the coming months.

Kolasinac is understood to have committed to joining Arsenal having been told that Wenger will sign a new contract and stay with the club. But the boss has denied he has informed anyone over his plans and wants to leave discussion over transfers until the summer. "Nothing, no," said Wenger on interest in Kolasinac. "We can deny that story at the moment. Nothing has been concluded with anyone. I think it's important we don't talk about transfers."

