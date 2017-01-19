Ivan Rodriguez appears to deny using steroids during career

Newly elected baseball Hall of Fame inductee Ivan Rodriguez speaks to reporters during a news conference, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

NEW YORK (AP) -- A day after his election to the Hall of Fame, Ivan Rodriguez appeared to deny using steroids during his career.

The catcher spoke Wednesday at a news conference alongside fellow inductees Jeff Bagwell and Tim Raines.

Rodriguez initially avoided a direct response when asked about speculation he had used steroids. Asked during a follow-up whether he would address what happened and whether he did or didn't, he responded: ''No, I didn't.''

Pushed whether that meant he didn't use or he wouldn't respond, Rodriguez said: ''I always played the game the right way.''