It's Alabama-Clemson for the title again, but will rematch provide same fireworks?

GLENDALE, Ariz. – And the football gods said, let there be a rematch.

And the rest of us said, let it be as good as the first one.

Clemson and Alabama will meet in the College Football Playoff championship game for the second straight season after dominant semifinal victories Saturday. Free-wheeling Dabo Swinney vs. maniacally focused Nick Saban. Dynamic Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson vs. dominant Alabama defense.

And college football in 2017 begins looking an awful lot like 2016.

The Atlantic Coast Conference champion Tigers advanced by pummeling favored Ohio State 31-0 in the Fiesta Bowl. It was the Buckeyes’ first shutout since 1993, and the first time an Urban Meyer-coached team has ever been shut out.

That was a shocking result, at least in terms of margin of victory.

View photos Deshaun Watson and the Tigers will meet Alabama for the title again on Jan. 9. (Getty) More

The Southeastern Conference champion Crimson Tide moves on to Tampa for the Jan. 9 title game after putting a 24-7 choke hold on Washington in the Peach Bowl. After spotting the Huskies a 7-0 lead, Alabama clamped down and was not seriously threatened.

That was not a shocking result in any form or fashion.

These outcomes give us a matchup that could be the best sequel since “Godfather II.”

Alabama and Clemson staged an epic competition last year, with the Crimson Tide prevailing in a 45-40 shootout. This matchup seems unlikely to produce that many points, but it could be just as close, dramatic and hard-fought.

The teams have been on a rematch collision course since they started the season ranked 1-2 in virtually every major poll. Undefeated Alabama has stayed No. 1 all year, and one-loss Clemson never left the top five. They entered the playoff seeded 1-2.

Alabama, now on a 26-game winning streak, has been seriously challenged only once this year, beating Mississippi by five points in September after trailing by 21. Clemson appears to have the talent and experience at key positions to give the defending champions a full, 60-minute test.

It will give Watson one more shot at Alabama’s dominant defense. He lit up the Crimson Tide for 478 yards total offense last year, and the Heisman Trophy runner-up was brilliant against the Buckeyes on Saturday with 316 total yards and three touchdowns.

But this ‘Bama defense is even better than last year’s. The Tide leads the nation in scoring defense, total defense and rushing defense, and has surrendered 10 or fewer points nine times in 14 games.

Both teams rode dominant defensive line performances in the New Year’s Eve semifinals.

Clemson suffocated Ohio State’s previously potent rushing offense, allowing just 81 yards on the ground on 22 carries. The Buckeyes’ previous season low in rushing yards was 168 on 40 carries in their only other loss, at Penn State. The Tigers had to reload up front after losing a lot of talent to the NFL the past two seasons, but the young replacements have been sensational. They besieged veteran Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett all night, and the resulting shutout was a humiliating way for the Buckeyes’ season to end.

Alabama also shredded its opponent up front, allowing Washington just 44 rushing yards on 27 carries. The Tide’s fearsome pass rush also harassed Huskies quarterback Jake Browning into his season-low pass efficiency rating of 83.9. His season average coming into the game was 176.5.

“They kind of are what we thought they were,” Washington coach Chris Petersen said. “Really, really elite championship defense and, you know, good players across the board.”

Clemson won in spite of two first-half turnovers, continuing a season-long trend of being loose with the football (26 giveaways on the year to date). Alabama won in part by being plus-three in turnovers against a Washington team that had led the nation in turnover margin at plus-21.

Now the Crimson Tide will attempt to win its fifth national title in the past eight years, an unprecedented run. The Tigers are trying to win their first national title since 1981.

Let’s hope it lives up to its 2016 predecessor.