Italy honors Albania coach Gianni de Biasi as a Knight

A Yahoo User: With Donald Trumps history, anybody that thought he was going to do anything for the average American is a moron. Check out some of his first actions. He ended the Fiduciary Clause for Wall Street that mandated Banks and Wall Street must only sell products to customers that are in their best interest. Trump has allowed them to sell what they make the most money on and screw the customers best interest. Check out Trumps tax proposal. A 20% Corporate tax cut, a 6.5% tax cut for the wealthiest Americans, NO Estate Tax and NO Tax on investment income. If Trump lives just 10 more years and is worth what he says he is, he will get $5.4 Billion Dollars in tax cuts. Now for the Genius of Trumps Tax Plan. He cuts the number of tax brackets, moving the middle class into a higher tax bracket, so they can pay fir his tax cuts. Example: A noted above, if Trump lives 10 more years, he gets a $5.4 Billion Dollar tax cut, but if you are a single parent making $46,000. a year, you'll pay $24,000.00 more in taxes over that same 10 years. Then, he's going to end Obamacare. Trumps main reason for repealing Obamacare is the same as it has been for the Republicans ever since day one.The wealthiest Americans will get a $7 Million Dollar a year tax cut, because the way Obama structured the plan they are the ones that pay for most of it. Of course repealing Obamacare has plenty in store for the average American as well. 1.) 30 Million average Americans will lose coverage. 2.) Premiums will increase for all other Americans and Employer paid plans, because without the individual mandate, there will not be enough money in the pool to pay claims. 3.) Many employer will end group plan coverage because of the cost or the fact that it's not mandatory to do it anymore. 4.) Obamacare is the only medical plan that covers Black Lung Disease common to coal miners. This coverage goes away and with it the Obamacare pension that goes to the widows of people that die from that disease. 5.) As per the most recent report, 40,000 average Americans will die over the next ten years because of loss of Obamacre coverage. 6.) Free diagnostic testing for seniors that is covered by Obamacre will end. 7.) Additional coverage for seniors on Medicare Part D will end, increasing the out of pocket expense. So repealing Obamacre get you one of two things. A $7 Million Dollar a year tax cut or screwed, depending on your net worth. Yes, this is how you Make America Great Again.