How the Islanders dynasty survived an attempted Penguins-based coup, 35 years ago

Sometimes a funny thing happens for would-be dynasties as the presumed perpetually-ruling king goes off the rails. In the case of a team like the early 1970s Bruins, that king spent too much of his time drinking himself into oblivion. For the early 1990s Penguins, the short-time sovereign made the mistake of underestimating the rabble-that is, the 1993 Islanders-who wished to topple him from his bejeweled seat. Other times, the king mobile just runs out of gas, like with the mid-1970s Flyers.

The king can hit a bump in the road, fly headlong from his carriage, and return to ride/rule again-see the post-1986 Oilers-but what we tend not to talk about are those times when the king has to have a bare knuckles punch-up with a relative commoner so that his kingly stay can be extended.

Thirty-five years ago, the hockey world watched in utter shock as a woefully bad Los Angeles Kings team, with their 24-41-15 record, took out Wayne Gretzky’s Oilers in the first round of the playoffs. This was the year Gretzky scored 92 goals and first went over the 200 point mark; in other words, ’81-’82 was to Gretzky as 1964 was to the Beatles. The Oilers were fast, their pace of play faster; they were Lamborghinis amidst Herbie the Love Bugs and assorted bumper car detritus.

Ah, but if you ever were a team harboring hopes of an upset, you loved the first round format of the time: it was a best of five, and you need not be Gandalf the Great to know that it’s easier to win three games than four.

Over the course of a seven-game series, matters tend to right themselves. Barring a hot goalie stealing the series for your side, if you are the far weaker team you’re almost certainly going to lose. The Kings out-gunned the Oil 10-8 in the opener, which set an ominous tone for Gretzky and his merry men, and you probably know about the Miracle on Manchester contest, when the Kings, trailing 5-0 in the third of game three, came back to win 6-5 in OT. The Oil were booted out of the playoffs on home ice two games later.

What hardly anyone talks about, though, is that the Islanders, in that same opening round of the same year, had a similar situation to contend with, thanks to the pre-Mario Lemieux Penguins. The Islanders had won two straight Cups. There had been some belief that their first was a fluke, but those beliefs were overturned with a stellar 1980-81 campaign, and now the Islanders were better yet with their 54-16-10 record.

In fact, it’s not tough to argue that this Islanders squad numbers among the best half dozen teams in NHL history, and if we’re being a touch cheeky, we can even maintain that they’d beat the other teams in that heavenly grouping, as the Islanders could play any style you wished and beat you at it.

Finesse and flow? Here’s your big L, baby. Chip, chase, grind? They’d leave you bloody and beaten. A mix of styles from one period to the next? No problem-they were hockey’s grand Cuisinart of a team.

Mike Bossy had the best year of his career, finishing with 147 points, second behind Gretzky. Bryan Trottier had 129, John Tonelli, not a huge scorer, even had 93; Denis Potvin missed time but was unvanquishable in his own end and averaged more than a point a game, and goalie battlin’ Billy Smith won the Vezina and chopped out the legs of crease-invading forwards at a brisker than usual rate.

Bossy was a plus-69, Trottier a plus-70, and in players like Clark Gillies, Bob Bourne, and the Sutter brothers, the Islanders had enough “glue guys” playing forward to animate and titillate an Elmer’s factory. For all of the offense, there were also classic stay-at-home defenseman in Ken Morrow and Dave Langevin, who totaled two goals between them, and were a combined plus-88.

The Penguins were not so stacked. They finished five games under .500, were led in scoring by Rick Kehoe’s 85 points, with the previous year’s Norris trophy winner Randy Carlyle placing second with 75. Kehoe was a minus-27, Carlyle minus-16 (and there may be no flukier Norris winner in NHL history).

You know the expression, “hey, we’re just happy to be here?” That might have been the Pens' thinking, when fronted with the Islanders. But sometimes “hey, we’re just happy to be here,” becomes “Are you serious? Everyone is laughing at us and expects us to get pasted? Screw that.” Call it a team-wide bee under the old CCM hockey helmet.

