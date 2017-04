Islanders captain Tavares to miss final week of season

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 31: John Tavares #91 of the New York Islanders reacst after being injured during the game against the New Jersey Devils at the Barclays Center on March 31, 2017 in Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/NHLI via Getty Images)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) -- The New York Islanders will have to continue their late-season playoff push without captain and leading scorer John Tavares.

Tavares hurt his left hamstring in a 2-1 win against New Jersey on Friday, and coach Doug Weight says there's no expectation he can return before the Islanders close their season against Ottawa on April 9. Weight provided the update before New York's game at Buffalo on Sunday.

The Islanders entered the game sitting 10th in the Eastern Conference standings, and six points behind Boston, which holds the eighth and final playoff spot.

Tavares leads New York with 66 points and is second with 28 goals in 77 games.

The Islanders filled Tavares' roster spot by calling up center Connor Jones from the minors.

---

For more NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey