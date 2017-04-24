Islanders bring Dennis Seidenberg back with another one-year deal

Dennis Seidenberg will be back in Brooklyn next season after inking a one-year, $1.25 million deal with the New York Islanders.

After being bought out in June 2016 by the Boston Bruins, Seidenberg had to wait until the end of September – during the World Cup of Hockey Final – to latch on to a new team. He wasn’t going to go the PTO route to find a new home, so Islanders general manager Garth Snow stepped up and signed him to a one-year deal.

In 73 games with the Islanders this past season the 35-year-old Seidenberg scored five goals and recorded 22 points while averaging 19:25 of ice time per night. In over 1,200 5-on-5 minutes, he posted a 47.7 percent Corsi rating, per Corsica. And you can expect to find him on the team’s unprotected list for June’s expansion draft as Vegas GM George McPhee plucks one player from every NHL team.

This signing should also make Islanders fans wonder about Ryan Pulock’s future. He played one NHL game last season and 55 with Bridgeport of the AHL. Is he set to be the Isles’ version of Shea Theodore, shipping back and forth when injury strikes or depth is needed? Because right now his road to a regular lineup spot is blocked, barring another move that affects the blue line.

