Isaiah Thomas has had it up to the top of his 5-foot-9 frame with Boston's 'unacceptable' play

The Boston Celtics need to get off the road, coach Brad Stevens could use a break, and Isaiah Thomas could use some help.

Thomas, the Celtics’ two-time All-Star and diminutive fringe MVP candidate, could also use a break, and a chance to get off the road.

[Join a Yahoo Daily Fantasy Basketball contest now | Free NBA Yahoo Cup entry]

The road brought MVP chants, from Los Angeles’ Boston-expat crowd, to the Staples Center for Thomas on Monday night. It also brought yet another loss for the C’s, the team’s second in a row and fifth in eight games, as the squad attempts to make its way toward the Eastern Conference playoffs unfettered and without pain in five weeks.

Getting through February and March, though, always presents a struggle. Especially when your team is forever married to trade rumors, and especially when you stand just 5-foot-9 in a land of NBA giants. Thomas, understandably, sort of buckled following the end of his team’s 116-102 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday, a defeat suffered without center Al Horford.

From Chris Forsberg at ESPN, via Tom Ley at Deadspin:

Nearly a half-hour after the final buzzer, Thomas was still dressed in full uniform with a white towel draped over his head. Thomas, who is typically one of the first players dressed and available for postgame media obligations, stared into his locker stall, and Stevens patted him on the back before departing.

The night didn’t end with the crumpling, though, which makes for uneasy news for C’s fans:

“We should have won this game. We should have won [Sunday] night [in Phoenix]. We can’t be experimenting in Game 63.”

Added Thomas: “It’s just the way we lost tonight was unacceptable. We lost the game in the last 15 minutes of the game. We played a really good game up until the last 15 minutes. And that’s the players’ fault, the coaches’ fault, that’s everybody in this locker room’s fault. We could have done a lot better.”

“Everybody in the locker room,” huh? So, like, the All-Star in Thomas, and third-year backup center Kelly Olynyk, and Terry Rozier and his uncomfortable entry pass habits, and, possibly … celebrated Boston coach Brad Stevens?

Asked what he meant by being frustrated with experimenting in Game 63, Thomas said only, “You can watch film. You know what it is.” Pressed on whether it was the lineups, he remained silent until the next question came.

For context, via Deadspin, here is a clip of Thomas detailing his frustrations:

The Celtics didn’t give away a game on Monday night. The Clippers are a damn good basketball team styled in the orthodox way under coach and president Doc Rivers, and the team is more than welcome to defend its home court in ways that remind us that a “B”-grade in the West (the Clippers are ranked fourth in the conference) still seems comparable to an “A”-grade out East.

Especially when tossing in the oft-referenced rebounding woes that the second-seeded Celtics have dealt with all season. The Clippers are hardly a beastly offensive rebounding team — Doc’s squads have prioritized getting back in transition over attacking the offensive glass for a decade — but Boston is the NBA’s fourth-worst defensive rebounding squad, and it showed at times on Monday.

Raw rebound numbers are rarely telling in this setting, but the Clips did out-rebound the C’s significantly in the second half and in the game (by 10) overall. Super-small power forward Jae Crowder led Boston with eight boards in 35 minutes, an impressive mark, and centers Olynyk and Amir Johnson (not ideal, defensively, in this contest) combined for a solid 12 caroms in nearly 44 combined minutes.

The issues dive deeper than the easy glass kiss-off, though, and the extended dimensions probably added to what we saw even when Boston had a sensible second-half lead: Isaiah Thomas, still skulking around even when the lay-ups were going in, and the whistles (he made eight of nine free throws on his way toward a game-high 32 points) were going his way.

This team, even 63 games in, still isn’t comfortable with some of its lineups. There was constant miscommunication down the stretch defensively on Monday night in ways that cannot be explained away by the absence of Horford, and in ways that don’t excuse Thomas.

[Follow Ball Don’t Lie on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | Tumblr]

Read More