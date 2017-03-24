Irish player breaks leg in European qualifier against Wales

DUBLIN (AP) -- Ireland captain Seamus Coleman has broken his right leg after a dangerous tackle by a Wales defender in a qualifying match for the 2018 World Cup on Friday.

Coleman was carried off the field on a stretcher and taken to a hospital after the 69th-minute challenge by Neil Taylor, who was shown a straight red card.

Taylor went into the tackle with Coleman feet first, hitting the middle of the Irish player's lower leg.

The bottom part of Coleman's leg was left dangling, visibly broken.

''We'd like to send our best wishes to Seamus Coleman following his injury this evening,'' the Irish football association tweeted. ''Get well soon, Seamus.''

The 28-year-old Coleman is a right back with Premier League club Everton.

The match ended 0-0.