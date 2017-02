Inspired by Tiger, rookie JJ Spaun making early move on tour

J.J. Spaun hits his tee shot at the second hole during the final round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open golf tournament Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) -- J.J. Spaun remembers the red sweater, the 4-foot putt and the uppercut from Tiger Woods when he won the 1997 Masters.

Spaun was 6 years old.

''He inspired me,'' Spaun said. ''He inspired all of us from my generation to compete and be the best.''

That explains why Spaun was nervous two weeks ago at Torrey Pines. The PGA Tour rookie who grew up in the Los Angeles area was sick when he arrived at the Farmers Insurance Open and had to rest on Monday. He played the South Course on Tuesday and because he wasn't in the pro-am, he walked the North Course with his caddie.

When they got to the 14th hole, they noticed a huge crowd.

''I was like, 'Oh, that's Tiger. Let's stay out of the way,''' Spaun said.

That would have worked except that he ran into Amy Bartlett, who works at Nike and told him to stick around so he could meet Woods.

''I said,' No, no, no, no. I'm not meeting him.' I was too scared. And I didn't want to bug him,'' Spaun said. ''We were on 15 and he hits his tee ball. Amy gets his attention and says 'I want you to meet a fellow Nike guy who grew up in LA.' It was cool. We talked about the Rams, sports, where I went to school. He was really open, easy to get along with. It was totally not what I expected. I didn't think he would be that welcoming to a rookie.

''He made me feel like I belonged out there,'' he said. ''It inspired me to play well. I wanted to play good to have a chance to play with him on the weekend.''

Spaun did his part.

He played so well that he was one shot behind Jon Rahm going into the final hole on Sunday when he made a careless mistake, hit the high side of the green and saw his ball spin back into the water, leading to a double bogey.

The difference between a birdie and a double bogey turned out to be $556,100. It was Spaun's best finish on tour, yet he walked away frustrated until his coach and manager reminded him that a top 10 finish (he tied for ninth) at least got him into the Phoenix Open.

Spaun was right back to work, closing with a 67 to tie for fourth. He finished two shots out of the playoff won by Hideki Matsuyama.

The rookie from San Diego State who spent five years working his way to the big leagues is on a roll going into Pebble Beach, coming off back-to-back top 10s. He needs one more to assure a spot at Riviera next week, his hometown tournament. He played it last year on the Charlie Sifford exemption.

And he can only hope Woods will be there in a playing capacity. Woods' foundation now runs the Genesis Open. Woods, who missed the cut at Torrey Pines, withdrew after one round in Dubai with back spasms.

''I'm pulling for him hard,'' Spaun said.

---

US OPEN PRIZE MONEY: Two years after the USGA signed its megadeal with Fox Sports at just under $100 million a year, it is finally sharing that with the players.

USGA executive director Mike Davis said at the annual meeting last week that the U.S. Open purse would be $12 million this year at Erin Hills, a $2 million increase from the previous two years.

That would make the U.S. Open the richest purse in golf - with $2.16 million for the winner - though that depends on what The Players Championship chooses to do. The Players last year had the largest purse at $10.5 million.

The USGA also is raising the U.S. Women's Open purse to $5 million. The next largest purse in women's golf is the KPMG Women's PGA Championship at $3.5 million.

The U.S. Senior Open and the U.S. Senior Women's Open (which doesn't start until 2018) will go up to $4 million.

---

MIXED TOURNAMENT: PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan described as ''realistic'' the chance for PGA and LPGA winners competing at Kapalua at the same time, though that's contingent on finding the right sponsor.

That's already happening this week in Australia.

The Oates Vic Open starts Thursday at Thirteenth Beach Golf Links, just beyond Port Phillips Bay near Geelong. It's a PGA Tour of Australasia event for the men, and it's co-sanctioned by Australian Ladies Professional Golf and the Ladies European Tour for the women.

The prize money has been increased to about $840,000 (1.1 million in Australian dollars) that will be split evenly among men and women.

Among the men competing are Robert Allenby, Stephen Leaney, Jarrod Lyle and Peter O'Malley. The women's field includes Laura Davies, Sandra Gal, Nelly Korda, Lorie Kane, Aditi Ashok of India and Australia's two Olympians, Minjee Lee and Su Oh.

