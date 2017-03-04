Inspired Rapids aim to subdue Revolution

With the highs and lows of last season now firmly in the past, both the Colorado Rapids and New England Revolution are ready to flip the page.

The next chapter begins Saturday as Colorado hosts New England in the MLS season opener for both clubs at Dick's Sporting Goods Park.

For the Rapids, an unexpected run to the Western Conference Finals ended with a 3-1 aggregate loss to eventual MLS Cup champion Seattle.

Colorado went 15-6-13 with a club-record 58 points and was unbeaten at home (12-0-6) before falling 1-0 to the Sounders in the second leg of the conference finals at home.

"I think a lot of teams would have been satisfied with finishing the season the way we did last year, but we definitely aren't satisfied," Rapids forward Dominique Badji told Denver's Altitude Sports Radio on Tuesday.

The Rapids allowed the fewest goals in MLS last season (32), making up for a subpar 39 goals scored (19th in MLS).

Colorado won a club-record 11 home games during last year's regular season, surrendering only seven goals. It has not lost in 17 straight regular-season home matches.

Its 0.41 goals-against average at home during the regular season established an MLS record.

New England made an appearance in a Cup final last year too, albeit the U.S. Open Cup. The Revolution lost to FC Dallas 4-2 in the final last September.

On the MLS front, the Revs finished 11-14-9, winning five of their final seven matches after coach Jay Heaps switched to a 4-4-2 formation. New England missed the playoffs for the first time since 2012.

"No question, we feel last year was a disappointment," Heaps told the Boston Globe. "And this year, we talk about end-of-the-year runs, but, for me, the reality is focusing one game at a time."

Colorado is without goalkeeper Tim Howard, who is still experiencing pain following groin surgery.

Zac MacMath will start in net against New England. On Friday, the Rapids acquired keeper Cody Mizell on loan from USL affiliate Charlotte.

Midfielder Zach Herivaux (ankle) is sidelined for the Revolution while keeper John Bernier (wrist) is out for the Rapids and midfielder Dillon Serna (knee) is questionable.

New England beat Colorado 2-0 in last year's meeting.