Inside Rajon Rondo's unexpected, up-and-down late-career journey

BOSTON – To Rajon Rondo, the feeling of the first two games of the Bulls-Celtics series was familiar. The floor, the green painted parquet he had zipped up and down thousands of times. The role, starting point guard on a veteran team, a floor general flirting with triple-doubles every night. The position, up 2-0 in a first-round series with an opportunity to close it out with two games at home.

Simple, right? For Rondo, it’s been anything but. It’s been two and a half years since Boston traded Rondo, the last remnant of the Celtics’ championship core. To call that time difficult would be an understatement. A disastrous, 46-game stint in Dallas ended with Rondo banished two games into the playoffs. He led the NBA in assists with the Kings the next season – but was told by point-guard starved Sacramento at the end of it that it was moving on. The Bulls picked him up, and after an uneven season Rondo emerged as a force in the playoffs – before breaking his right thumb in Game 2, an injury that will keep him in a cast for the next 7 to 10 days.

Chicago was one of the few teams to make Rondo an offer last summer. He started for two months. He was benched in January. By February, Rondo was on every list of potential buyout candidates. “If you had asked me in February where Rondo would be playing next season,” a rival general manager told The Vertical, “I would have said the Shanghai Sharks.”

Understanding Rondo’s fall isn’t difficult – if you know Rondo. Dallas believed it was getting the missing piece to a title-winning puzzle. It didn’t account for a personality clash between a stubborn player and a headstrong coach. The battles between Rondo and Rick Carlisle seemed almost nightly. Rondo was defiant, brazenly ignoring instructions, chafing under his heavy-handed coach. That irked Carlisle – who let Rondo know it. A publicized late-February confrontation in the locker room was instigated by Carlisle, two people with direct knowledge of the incident told The Vertical, who was irate at Rondo’s pushback to the play-calling. Within months, it was apparent the marriage between Rondo and the Mavs wouldn’t work.

Sacramento proved even more toxic. Rondo’s numbers were good – 11.9 points, 11.7 assists, a career-best 36.5 percent from three-point range – but his relationship with his coaches again soured. Team officials described Rondo as selfish, willing to pass only if he thought it would lead to an assist. He would hijack shootarounds, team sources told The Vertical, change game plans out of timeouts and fought against guarding opposing point guards, preferring to stay out of pick-and-roll situations in favor of being able to roam and look for steals.

Just as Rajon Rondo seemingly found his footing with Chicago, his season takes another turn. (AP)

Yet if coaches saw one player, teammates claim they saw one totally different. “Rondo doesn’t get enough credit,” Caron Butler, a teammate in Sacramento, told The Vertical. “Obviously there are some things out there from when he clashed with coach Carlisle. Maybe he was tough to play with. I witnessed something totally different. Watching him in Sacramento last year, watching him take Ben McLemore to the gym, watching him watch film with DeMarcus Cousins, letting him know where to be, where the double-teams were coming from. Taking over the film sessions. He’s a great thinker. He loves the game. He takes great care of his body. He takes his craft seriously. He was honest. That’s what you appreciate in a basketball player.”

No question, Rondo is intelligent. Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg says the point guard has as high of a basketball IQ as any player he has ever known. On the court, that’s an asset. Off the court, his unshakeable belief in his read of situations can cause friction. “The one thing Rondo knows is the game,” Doc Rivers, who coached Rondo in Boston, told The Vertical. “He gets himself in trouble at times because he will debate things with anyone. To me, that’s partly good and bad. There were days I would tell him, ‘You got to fight for that,’ and there are days that you have to be quiet. I remember him asking me which ones were which, and I told him he had to figure it out on his own.”

