Infamous Ex-Patriot Aaron Hernandez dead at 27

It is a sad day for New England fans and teammates alike, as they mourn the death of former all-pro tight end Aaron Hernandez. Early Wednesday morning, the former Patriots’ star was found in his prison cell unresponsive. His death comes on the same day that the Patriots are supposed to visit the White House.

Hernandez was once an up and coming star tight end for the Patriots and was signed to a $41 million contract back in 2012. However, Hernandez’s once bright light of stardom promptly turned dark in June 2013 when he was arrested for the murder of his friend Odin Lloyd. Lloyd was dating Hernandez’s fiancé’s sister and was considered to be a close friend to Hernandez. Lloyd was a semipro football player.

Aaron Hernandez, 27, leaves behind his fiancé Shayanna Jenkins and four year old daughter Avielle Hernandez. This news only comes days after Hernandez was acquitted of a separate murder charge for a drive by shooting he was involved with in 2012. However, Hernandez was charged with a single count of unlawfully carrying a .38-caliber revolver, for which he was sentenced to another four to five years in prison. This sentence was on top of the life sentence given for the murder of Lloyd.

At this time there is no clear reason to why Hernandez committed suicide in his cell. Correction officers discovered Hernandez hanging by a bed sheet attached to his single cell window at about 3:05 A.M.. State Department of Correction spokesman Christopher M. Fallon issued a statement in which he said “Hernandez had attempted to block his door from the inside by jamming the door with various items.”

Officers attempted life-saving techniques and transported Hernandez from the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center to a local hospital. However, all efforts were lost when within an hour after arriving at the hospital, Hernandez was pronounced deceased.

