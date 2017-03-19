Indians RHP Anderson done for year, Kipnis still sidelined

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) -- Cleveland Indians right-hander Cody Anderson will undergo reconstructive elbow surgery and miss the 2017 season.

The AL champions said Sunday that Anderson has elected to have the operation after being diagnosed with a ligament sprain. The 26-year-old made nine starts for Cleveland last season and was expected to begin this year at Triple-A Buffalo. His loss hurts Cleveland's pitching depth.

Also, second baseman Jason Kipnis is still four to five weeks away from playing in a game as he deals with shoulder inflammation. Kipnis received a second opinion on his shoulder and has been cleared to resume a strengthening program in a week.

Outfielder Michael Brantley is expected to make his exhibition debut on Monday when the Indians host the Los Angele Dodgers. Brantley played in only 11 games last year following right shoulder surgery and has been easing his way back in training camp.