An Indians fan sat behind Mike Napoli on a flight, and then it got awesome

Imagine a situation if you will. You’re traveling home from your holiday celebrations, and you take your seat on the plane. You get your book or your headphones out and ready, and then you look around. In front of you is a bald head with a big beard, and he looks a little familiar. You consider it for a minute, and then you realize who he is.

That happened to one holiday plane traveler, a Cleveland Indians fan. And that guy in front of him? Yeah, it was Mike Napoli, former first baseman for the Indians.

Dude Mike Napoli is sitting right in front of me on my flight. ⚾️⚾️ pic.twitter.com/d95Dc3j1yc — david kirchhoff (@kirchhoff_david) December 29, 2016





The only thing missing from that tweet are the fifty or sixty exclamation points that I’m sure that guy was totally feeling. Because Mike Napoli is in front of him on a plane!

So what do you do from there? There are many options. You could quietly freak out but keep going about your business. You could call attention to Napoli and probably make his flight less pleasant (not a great idea). Or you could quietly try and make friends with him. This fan took the last (and best) option, and reaped the rewards.

What a extremely nice guy @MikeNapoli25 I had the privilege of sitting behind him on my flight into Nashville pic.twitter.com/RIiQJzxgSC — david kirchhoff (@kirchhoff_david) December 30, 2016





This is so awesome. A signed baseball AND a nice photo. And after a flight! Mike Napoli definitely seems like a nice guy, because after a plane flight, most people want to get off the plane and to their destination as soon as humanly possible. And from the tweet, it looks like the two of them had a nice conversation to boot.

It just goes to show: during the offseason, baseball players can pop up where you least expect it.

More MLB coverage from Yahoo Sports:

The StewPod: A baseball podcast by Yahoo Sports

Subscribe via iTunes or via RSS feed

– – – – – –

Liz Roscher is a writer for Big League Stew on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email her at lizroscher@yahoo.com or follow her on twitter! Follow @lizroscher