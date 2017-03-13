Rockies 1B Desmond, Indians 2B Kipnis sidelined by injuries

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- The Colorado Rockies lost one of their biggest offseason acquisitions when Ian Desmond was hit by a pitch Sunday, breaking his left hand.

Desmond was plunked by Cincinnati right-hander Rookie Davis with a 93 mph fastball in the fourth inning of the Rockies' 9-8 loss in spring training. The team says the preliminary diagnosis on Desmond is a left hand fracture, and he will see a specialist on Monday.

The Rockies signed Desmond to a $70 million, five-year contract over the winter to help balance out their lineup. Desmond broke into the majors as a shortstop and played in the outfield last year with Texas, but was transitioning to first base with Colorado.

The 31-year-old Desmond hit .285 with 22 homers and 86 RBIs this year in his lone season with the Rangers, earning his first All-Star trip since 2012. He also had 21 steals and scored a career-high 107 runs.

AILING KIPNIS

Cleveland Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis is likely to miss opening day because of a sore right shoulder, an injury that could cause the AL champions to re-shape their infield for the start of this season.

Kipnis has been slowed by inflammation in his shoulder throughout training camp, and the Indians are going to shut him down for two weeks to see how it responds.

Manager Terry Francona said Kipnis will ''probably not'' be ready when the Indians open the season on April 3 at Texas.

''Hopefully, after these two weeks they completely knock it out, which would be great,'' Francona said in Goodyear, Arizona. ''That's why they're doing it. And then they can let him ramp up and if he's healthy he can ramp up quickly. But that (opening day) is probably a stretch right now.''

Kipnis received a cortisone shot in his shoulder on Feb. 25. He recently played in his first Cactus League games as the designated hitter.

Francona said Kipnis could continue to DH, but the club wants him to completely rest his shoulder.

''He could certainly DH today,'' Francona said. ''He could actually go play second, but because there are times when he's still feeling this thing (shoulder), the medical people and Kipnis have met and the determination was that we're going to keep him down for a couple of weeks.

''He is getting better. Nothing has gone haywire, nothing has gone wrong. But it's such a long season that taking this approach, we just want to make sure that they knock it out and not get it at 90 or 85 (present). That's why we're doing this.''

Francona has several options if Kipnis is going to be sidelined. He can play Michael Martinez at second or perhaps shift Jose Ramirez over from third and play Giovanny Urshela on the left side.

ELSEWHERE AROUND THE GRAPEFRUIT AND CACTUS LEAGUES

NATIONALS 5, ASTROS 4

Dallas Keuchel, the 2015 AL Cy Young Award winner, made his 2017 debut for Houston, pitching three shutout innings.

Bryce Harper and Adam Eaton homered for Washington. Harper has five home runs this spring.

Prospect A.J. Reed belted a grand slam for the Astros, giving him four homers in just 24 at-bats.

TIGERS 4, METS 3

J.D. Martinez hit a solo homer and a double for the Tigers, and Justin Upton and Omar Infante also had multihit games. Reigning AL Rookie of the Year Michael Fulmer struggled through 2 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs and three hits.

L.J. Mazzilli and Patrick Biondi each hit RBI doubles for New York.

BRAVES 10, YANKEES 2

Kurt Suzuki hit a two-run double in Atlanta's six-run first against Yankees left-hander CC Sabathia.

Sabathia got two outs and was charged with four earned runs. He allowed six hits and walked one.

Austin Romine and Jorge Mateo homered for New York.

CARDINALS 9, MARLINS 9

Matt Adams hit a two-run homer and an RBI double for St. Louis, and Adam Wainwright threw four innings of one-run ball.

Marcell Ozuna hit a solo shot and added a sacrifice fly for Miami. Dee Gordon and Ichiro Suzuki each had a hit.

PHILLIES 6, RED SOX 5

Aaron Nola started for Philadelphia and worked into the fourth, allowing five hits and three runs while striking out six. Daniel Nava went 4 for 4 with a triple, raising his batting average to .476.

Eduardo Rodriguez allowed a run and three hits in four innings for Boston. Red Sox closer Craig Kimbrel pitched the fifth, giving up three runs and two hits. Pablo Sandoval went 2 for 3 with a home run, raising his spring average to .370.

