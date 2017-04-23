The Indiana Pacers? Gone till November.

Our yearly look at who made the playoffs, and ONLY the playoffs …

The Pacers’ problem turns 27 in early May, and he’s demonstrably upset that he won’t be playing past his birthday. Paul George’s season ended Sunday, with Cleveland’s unsteady-yet-good-enough 106-102 Game 4 win over Indiana, in Indianapolis. George was not as masterful as he’s been of late in defeat, his Pacers were patterned after something we can’t quite explain yet, and Larry Bird was not amused:





The loss marked the second consecutive first-round exit for the Pacers, in the team’s first season under new coach Nate McMillan. McMillan, who found success at times leading exacting outfits in Seattle and Portland from 2001 through 2012, helped push the Pacers into a 42-40 record and playoff berth, but the team ended its regular season as confused as it began it, with the squad failing to establish an identity despite 82 games worth of opportunities.

Next to nothing was answered, in spite of a nearly-six month stretch of games and what should have been an uncomfortably close sweep of the Indy skyscrapers (such as they are) by the champs.

George’s uneasiness with his station dominated the season storyline. Outsiders could reliably expect a story showing up on their feed of choice, every six weeks or so, detailing the All-Star’s continued frustration with either his teammates or how his teammates were working or the media’s coverage of how and why, exactly, Paul George decided to dig in on these teammates while on record from time to time.

The setup was not unique to Indianapolis in 2016-17. Paul George is a star and near-superstar that has proven he can not only carry a so-so team to the postseason, but be a part of a championship contender. Disgruntled (to whatever deserved extent) stars are routine in this league.

George is in his prime and can be a free agent in 2018, and unfortunately (in a collectively-bargained agreement the NBA and its players will later move to rue) George’s image as the carping leader of a so-so, first-round loser could keep his 23.7-point, 6.6-assist, 3.3-rebound (28 points, 7.2 assists, 8.7 rebounds and seven total steals in the playoffs – against LeBron) averages out of the All-NBA First or Second or Third Team.

Such a vote would leave George ineligible for a super-max extension, which the Pacers could offer starting this summer, and cost the star a sum total that could exceed $70 million. Whether or not any of us think George deserves the All-NBA placement is not the point: $70 million used to stand as a max extension on its own for a Hall of Fame, top-three player. It’s a chunk of changing worth fighting for. Paul George’s urgency to win as he stares down his prime years, and to desperation to impress with a potential $70 million on the table, is understandable.

This is what took a boilerplate batch of NBA star kvetching and turned it into something more palatable. We don’t regard George with the same concern we had for Dwight Howard’s treatment of the Orlando Magic in 2012, or Phil Jackson’s ultra-avoidable excoriations of Carmelo Anthony. President Larry Bird hasn’t turned into the arch-villain as team president either, and not just because of his sainthood status in the state.

The state knows that while it is tough and admirable to put together a championship contender, a Finals winner seems like a realm best suited for high-minded outfits in Cleveland, San Antonio and Detroit. Nobody excoriates Larry Bird for the same reason that Paul George hasn’t damned his own media-guided torpedoes in his attempt to work his way through all the trade discussions.

Not until the All-NBA teams hit, at least, and when the Pacers’ potential contract extension offer is snipped significantly.

For Sunday? Though? Nah:

Pacers' Paul George on whether he wants to stay in Indiana: "I ain't even at that point yet, Bob. Next question." pic.twitter.com/A85CPLtkVA — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) April 23, 2017





Each of Bird’s moves can be explained away, which is something you know George (eyeing that extra cash) has considered through gritted teeth.

Bird never had a chance to hire his own head coach, and that itch mixed with his insistence that NBA coaches should only stay in one spot for three years encouraged McMillan’s ascension from associate head coach to head coach. None of the prior appointments were full-Bird selections – though Bird signed off on a series of well-meaning head men like Rick Carlisle, Jim O’Brien and former Obie assistant Frank Vogel (let go after 2015-16), none of those capable three were as noticeably hand-picked by the Pacer president.

