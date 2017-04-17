Indiana Pacers confined to hotel Sunday night as Cleveland police searched for 'Facebook killer'

The Indiana Pacers had an off day Sunday in Cleveland in between Games 1 and 2 of their first round playoff series against the Cavaliers, but they weren’t able to spend the evening out and about. Pacers coach Nate McMillan confirmed Monday that the team was told to stay in their team hotel because of the ongoing search for the “Facebook killer.”

Cleveland police were searching, and still are searching, for Steve Stephens, a 37-year-old man who shot and killed a 74-year-old man on Sunday, then posted a video of the murder to Facebook. Police believed Stephens, the “Facebook killer,” to be armed and dangerous, and alerted authorities in nearby states on Monday after their manhunt failed to find Stephens on Sunday. Federal authorities joined the search Monday as well.

The Pacers were warned about Stephens as the manhunt began, and were told to stay put in the team hotel. “Security was on top of that,” McMillan said.

“We got security at the hotel to make sure that guys were safe,” he continued. “There might have been a few people that were out, including family members that we made sure we got security to them. Our guy was right on top of that, everybody came out okay, which was the main thing.”

The Cavs and Pacers play Monday night at 7 p.m. ET in Cleveland, and police have said there will be a heavier security presence than usual.

“People probably won’t notice anything different,” Stephen Loomis, the president of the local police union, said. “But for every one uniformed officer there will probably be three (plain clothes officers) roaming through the crowd to look for anything unusual.”