Indian Football - Twitter Reacts to Aizawl FC's win over Mohun Bagan in the I-League

Aizawl FC defeated Mohun Bagan yesterday and catapulted themselves to within clutching distance of the I-League title. Here're the best tweets...

the Indian football realm was thrown into a paroxysm of joy, pride and disbelief yesterday, 22nd April.

Aizawl FC took a definitive step to being crowned India's first ever northeastern I-League champions with a 1-0 win over Mohun Bagan, their closest title challengers. With the victory, the Mizoram-based club who'd been relegated last season only to be reinstated back into the top tier at the beginnning of this campaign, moved to 36 points on the league table, three clear of the Mariners, with just a round of matches remaining.

Read the complete match report here.

As the news of the result spread far and wide, a wide array of personalities from the football diaspora as well as beyond threw their congratulatory tweets as garlands over the Reds' efforts. Here is a collection of the best.

Amidst the cricket, put your hands together for #AizawlFC. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 22, 2017

Le doodh pi, shehat bana!! Nayeemuddin to a young Khalid Jameel at Delhi's Karim's food joint, 1997. Congrats #aizawlfc #IndianFootball — Mohamed Aminul Islam (@mdamins) April 23, 2017

Fairytale stuff 😊👌

In celebrated contests, David's have normally attained victory.

Best wishes.#aizawlfc — Chetan Sanghi (@ChetanSanghi) April 23, 2017

Wow wow wow - @AizawlFC you have given every single underdog belief - truly admirable - well done - now finish it off — Parth Jindal (@ParthJindal11) April 22, 2017

Unbelievable by @AizawlFC could have been a dream in the clouds today. Saved it for the final day. Fantastic K Jamil and the team 👏🏻👏🏻@fni — Jules Alberto (@jules_alberto) April 22, 2017