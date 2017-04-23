Indian Football - Twitter Reacts to Aizawl FC's win over Mohun Bagan in the I-League

the Indian football realm was thrown into a paroxysm of joy, pride and disbelief yesterday, 22nd April.
Aizawl FC took a definitive step to being crowned India's first ever northeastern I-League champions with a 1-0 win over Mohun Bagan, their closest title challengers. With the victory, the Mizoram-based club who'd been relegated last season only to be reinstated back into the top tier at the beginnning of this campaign, moved to 36 points on the league table, three clear of the Mariners, with just a round of matches remaining.
Read the complete match report here.
As the news of the result spread far and wide, a wide array of personalities from the football diaspora as well as beyond threw their congratulatory tweets as garlands over the Reds' efforts. Here is a collection of the best.
Amidst the cricket, put your hands together for #AizawlFC.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 22, 2017
Le doodh pi, shehat bana!! Nayeemuddin to a young Khalid Jameel at Delhi's Karim's food joint, 1997. Congrats #aizawlfc #IndianFootball— Mohamed Aminul Islam (@mdamins) April 23, 2017
Fairytale stuff 😊👌— Chetan Sanghi (@ChetanSanghi) April 23, 2017
In celebrated contests, David's have normally attained victory.
Best wishes.#aizawlfc
Dedication? ✔️— Goal India (@Goal_India) April 22, 2017
Umbrellas?✔️
Tickets? ✔️
Rain? ✔️
It's building up nicely here, in #Aizawl for #AFCvMB in the #ILeague #Indianfootball pic.twitter.com/qJ4MWGi6Ns
You may see me struggle,— Jayesh Rane (@jayeshrane11) April 22, 2017
But you'll never see me quit.
Great work guys! Aizawl fc all the way🙌💪#ileague #aizawlfc #JR16 #tabletoppers pic.twitter.com/EyhgJmGPQj
Wow wow wow - @AizawlFC you have given every single underdog belief - truly admirable - well done - now finish it off— Parth Jindal (@ParthJindal11) April 22, 2017
Unbelievable by @AizawlFC could have been a dream in the clouds today. Saved it for the final day. Fantastic K Jamil and the team 👏🏻👏🏻@fni— Jules Alberto (@jules_alberto) April 22, 2017
3rd IR Mizo Battalion (E Company) of Bokhakhat, Assam watching the game between @AizawlFC and @Mohun_BaganAC. #HeroILeague #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/toTmtseA1v— inkhel.com (@inkhel) April 22, 2017
Not the worst workplace in the world #AFCvBFC #IndianFootball #ILeague pic.twitter.com/3yTr2URbJ1— Vishnu Prasad (@visheprasad) April 22, 2017
They couldn't get a seat inside the stadium. So opted for a better view, no matter the rain #Aizawl #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/ycEPmhzO0M— Mihir Vasavda (@mihirsv) April 22, 2017
512