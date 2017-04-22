Indian Football BREAKING - I-League relegation confirmed for Mumbai FC

Metropolis outfit Mumbai FC's days in the India's top-flight league have come to an end. The Mumbaikars' I-League relegation has been confirmed following Konkan side Churchill Brothers' emphatic win over new entrant Chennai City FC.

Derrick Pereira's Red Machines thrashed V Soundararajan's South India outfit in a 6-1 result, courtesy goals from Bektur Talgat (22', 82' 84' and 90+3') and Ansumana Kromah (67') and Brandon Fernandes (90'). Michael Soosairaj scored for the Southerners in the 54th minute but it went in vain.

The win at Tilak Maidan takes the Goans' points tally to 20. This means, fellow relegation contestants Mumbai FC, who are on 12 points with two games in hand, will be shown the exit door. The Yellows and Blues have a maximum of six points to be collected from their final two ties which would take their points tally to a total of 18 points, still two behind Churchill Brothers.

Despite grabbing full points against upcoming opponents Shillong Lajong and East Bengal, the Essel Group-owned side will be knocked out of the tournament and will most likely miss Federation Cup, if they finish below the eighth position on the rankings.

This is the first time the Yellows have been relegated since their entry in the league. The Maharashtra outfit often ended the season at a mid-table position under Khalid Jamil's reign with their best record being a fifth spot finish in the 2015-16 format of the league.