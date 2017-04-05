Practice rounds resume, patrons returning to the Masters

AUGUSTA, Georgia (AP) -- Masters officials have reopened Augusta National for practice rounds and will hold the popular par-3 event Wednesday.
The course announced it will start the competition - and allow patrons back on the grounds - at 12:30 p.m.
Storms and possible tornadoes passing through the area caused officials shut down the course about 10 a.m. Patrons were evacuated because of the storm.
Wednesday is the final day competitors can work on their games before the tournament starts Thursday.
