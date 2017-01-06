Dirty? Dolphins have no cares about rep as long as Ndamukong Suh dominates

DAVIE, Fla. – Two years ago this week, Ndamukong Suh played in his second and most recent playoff game, and ended up in tears. He had to momentarily leave his news conference after Detroit’s 24-20 loss in Dallas when he got choked up.

“I didn’t expect this,” he said before excusing himself. It was a surprising scene. Up until then, he’d been known as aloof, calculating, cold, even dirty.

Two years later, on another rebuilding team in another town, his reputation isn’t much clearer. He was called dirty again last week, by New England Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount. Suh did not care, and said as much. His teammates do not care either. Not even a little.

“The type of force he is, the dominant presence, he’s a once in a lifetime player,” said offensive tackle Branden Albert. “The man is sure of himself. He handles business to the highest level. You have to respect that. Everybody has a misconception that he’s a bad person. He’s a good person. We are grown men. We don’t gotta say hello to each other every day.”

Ndamukong Suh took his last playoff loss hard. (AP) More

Suh speaks to the media once a week, and says little of note. He punctuates many of his thoughts with “at the end of the day.” It’s bland, which is not a reflection of his personality. The man is more interesting in silence.

On Thursday, he appeared in the locker room amid the din of chatter and media interviews. He sat at his locker, stared wide-eyed at his phone, stood up, leaned playfully on teammate Jordan Phillips, then returned to his locker, slammed a cupboard shut, and shouted an expletive at a teammate across the room. The teammate glared back and laughed.

Suh has his moments of jocularity, but he looks like a prosecutor preparing to cross-examine a scoundrel. You almost expect to see a leather briefcase in his locker.

Albert says that contributes to the “misconception.”

“He probably don’t say too much to the other side of the ball,” Albert said. “That’s what’s you’re supposed to do. That’s football. You don’t have to talk.”

Suh is familiar to anyone who consumes football, yet he’s still unfamiliar. The questions about Suh in Detroit are the questions about him here: Is he a dominant power on the verge of lifting the franchise to a new place, or is he merely a terrific player at his position, but with a too-high salary and too much baggage? Is he on the verge of winning a playoff game or on the verge of another stomp or kick?

We will get another clue on Sunday. The Dolphins are in the playoffs for the first time since the 2008 season, and they urgently need Suh to be as controlling of the line of scrimmage against the Pittsburgh Steelers as he was two years ago in Dallas – a game he was nearly suspended for after a stomp of Aaron Rodgers, and yet a postseason game he nearly helped the Lions win by himself.

At the skill positions, the Dolphins do not match up well against the Steelers’ offense. Given time in the pocket, Antonio Brown and friends will get open, and Ben Roethlisberger will find them, and the Steelers will roll. Suh must disrupt for the Dolphins to stand a chance. A mediocre game will not suffice.

“That front four,” said Miami defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, “if they aren’t playing well, we aren’t playing well.”

Part of the mystery with Suh is his position. His job is to hold off 600 pounds of offensive linemen and maybe arm-tackle a running back or a quarterback to boot. There is little of the glory or statistics of the end rusher or even the linebacker. Some of the most notable highlights of a defensive tackle’s success are highlights of other players on his side.

“It’s like a really good fullback,” says fellow tackle Earl Mitchell. “Nobody really sees what you do.”

Suh’s brilliance, teammates say, is not even in his brute strength or agility. It’s in his craftiness. “Most guys go out there trying to out-physical everyone,” Mitchell says, “but he’s very mentally into the game.” Mitchell says if you’re too emotional as a defensive tackle, “your aggressiveness can work against you.” That may explain some of the calculated aspects of Suh’s persona. He is paid a mint to be calculated.

Read More