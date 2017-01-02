S. Illinois pulls away from Drake for an 83-69 victory

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) -- Sean O'Brien scored 16 points and had 13 rebounds and Leo Vincent added 15 points as Southern Illinois pulled away in the second half for an 83-69 win over Drake on Sunday.

Southern Illinois (8-7, 1-1 Missouri Valley) had a 37-32 lead at halftime before Drake used a 15-8 run in the first six minutes of the second half, taking a 47-45 lead on Reed Timmer's layup.

Timmer later hit a 3 pulling Drake to within 56-55, but Sean Lloyd made a layup, Austin Weiher buried a 3, Aaron Cook had a layup as did O'Brien and the lead was at 10 with 8:41 to go.

Nick McGlynn's jumper with 4:04 left was the last time Drake (3-11, 1-1) trailed by single digits. Vincent responded with a 3 making it 75-63.

Timmer led the Bulldogs with 17 points and Ore Arogundade finished with 13 points.