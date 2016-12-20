Ice issue forces postponement of Hurricanes' NHL game

A broken compressor forced the postponement of the Carolina Hurricanes game against Detroit Red Wings at the PNC Arena (AFP Photo/GRANT HALVERSON)

Raleigh (United States) (AFP) - Carolina Hurricanes officials were left red-faced when their regular season game against the Detroit Red Wings had to be postponed because of an ice compressor problem.

A broken seal on the main compressor that runs the ice chiller at PNC Arena was discovered by arena staff about an hour before the scheduled start of the National Hockey League game as the ice rose to an unsafe -1 degrees Celsius (30F). Ice temperature for a NHL game is usually -7 degrees.

"The seal broke and it started shooting out Freon," Carolina team president Don Waddell said. "Once you shut the system down, then you have to fix the part that broke and then bring gas in that mixes with the Freon. We couldn't get it up and running again until it was full of gas.

"It was a little bit more complicated than I've dealt with in the past."

In the end, it was a first for almost everyone in the building, including the coaches and players.

"I've seen games cancelled by ice storms and weather, but this is the first time I've seen a game cancelled because of a blown seal on a compressor," said Hurricanes general manager Ron Francis.