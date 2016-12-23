Hurricanes-Red Wings game rescheduled for March 27

If the Detroit Red Wings are still fighting for their playoff lives come the end of March, they’re going to have a tough stretch of games to try and gobble up much-needed points.

The NHL announced on Friday that the postponed game between the Red Wings and Carolina Hurricanes will now be made up on Tues., March 27 at PNC Arena.

The original meeting was supposed to take place on Dec. 19 in Carolina when a compressor in the arena’s ice making machine broke. But when it was finally fixed, it couldn’t reach the temperature to ensure quality ice, and with the Red Wings scheduled to play in Tampa the next night, the postponement decision was made.

This now means that the Red Wings and Hurricanes will play back-to-back at PNC Arena in late March, and for Detroit it now means they’ll have to play three games in three nights in two different buildings. Sunday March 26 they host the Minnesota Wild at Joe Louis Arena. And to back it up a bit, five games in seven days with a trip to Tampa at the end of that stretch.

Detroit currently sits seven points behind the Boston Bruins in the Atlantic Division and 10 points out of an Eastern Conference wild card spot. If at that time those games are points that Jeff Blashill and his crew desperately need, it’s going to be big fight to keep that playoff streak alive.

