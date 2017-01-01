Hurricanes give equipment manager special day as emergency backup

Carolina Hurricanes equipment manager Jorge Alves got to suit up as the team’s emergency backup for their Saturday game at the Tampa Bay Lightning and played in the last 7.6 seconds.

With Eddie Lack not feeling well, the Hurricanes needed someone on short notice to fill in on the bench in case starter Cam Ward got hurt.

The 37-year-old Alves had been the Hurricanes’ full-time equipment manager since the 2012-13 season. He played with NC State’s club hockey team for the 2002-03 and 2003-04 seasons, followed by stints in the ECHL and Southern Professional Hockey League.

Alves moved to Raleigh in 2001 following four years of in the Marine Corps at Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville, North Carolina and had worked on Carolina’s equipment staff since the 2003-04 season.

[Join a Yahoo Daily Fantasy Hockey contest now]

“I’ve been skating with the guys for years now, and it’s always been kind of a joke around the locker room, ‘Oh, you might go in today, you might go in today,'” Alves told Hurricanes.com. “For it to actually happen, it was a pinch-myself moment. It was an amazing experience.”

"You're starting to make me emotional."@NHLCanes #HipHipJorge Alves, who played for NC State, signed a Professional Tryout for #CARvsTBL pic.twitter.com/9UgT4hxpoH — FOX Sports Carolinas (@CanesOnFSCR) January 1, 2017





After Hurricanes vice president of communications and team services Mike Sundheim posted a photo of Alves’ contract with the team, defenseman Justin Faulk gave some good-natured ribbing.

He's a natural.. just like the rest of us adding an inch or two to our height! So pumped for jorge! https://t.co/nIUcHKVVnx — Justin Faulk (@JustinFaulk27) December 31, 2016





Alves painted his own mask, which depicted caricatures of his fellow Hurricanes equipment managers.

The mask Jorge Alves will wear tonight features his fellow equipment managers. Erik Huffine drew caricatures. Jorge painted it himself. pic.twitter.com/PHympx1LhC — Mike Sundheim (@MikeSundheim) December 31, 2016





Alves then led the Hurricanes onto the ice for the game, much to the delight of his teammates. They then let him skate a lap on his own as the typical rookie initiation.





“Yeah, I definitely didn’t see that coming. I don’t know how I missed that,” Alves said. “I took a little wheel around, and I looked over and was like, ‘Oh, OK.”

During the game, Alves continued his duties with the team, such as sharpening skate blades.

All you need to know about Jorge Alves. The man is doing two jobs tonight. @NHLCanes pic.twitter.com/rTMXShPTjl — Mike Maniscalco (@mikemaniscalco) January 1, 2017





Then with 7.6 seconds left in the game and his team down 3-1, he was asked to jump into the net.

“There were a lot of times, just thinking about the situation, looking down at the crest on my jersey and realizing what was happening. It just got really emotional, especially what happened at the end of the game,” Alves said. “That’s something I never expected.”

[Follow Puck Daddy on Facebook]

After the final buzzer sounded, Hurricanes players hugged Alves in the net and Jeff Skinner gave him the game puck.





And as Alves went into the locker room, Ward gave the equipment manager a pat on the back.

Cam Ward waited on the bench after the final horn for Jorge Alves to come off the ice. #HipHipJorge #CARvsTBL pic.twitter.com/gbCiLlVpWq — Carolina Hurricanes (@NHLCanes) January 1, 2017





“It was obviously a big day for him,” Hurricanes center Jordan Staal said according to NHL.com. “He’s worked hard for us, he’s been at practice a lot and taken a lot of high heat from us. He deserved a day like that.”

– – – – – – –

Josh Cooper is an editor for Puck Daddy on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at puckdaddyblog@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @joshuacooper

MORE FROM YAHOO SPORTS



