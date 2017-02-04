Hull hand reeling Liverpool fourth loss in five

Things probably can't get much worse for Liverpool after falling 2-0 to relegation-threatened Hull City on Saturday at KCOM Stadium.

It was another brutal day for Jurgen Klopp's Reds (13-7-4), who have dropped four of their last five over all competitions and are 1-4-5 overall in 2017. Though Liverpool sit fourth in the Premier League table at the moment, they are 13 points behind runaway leader Chelsea.

Liverpool, who recorded 22 shots but put only five on target, have managed just eight goals in the new year, and Saturday marked the fourth time in 2017 that they've been blanked.

Hull (5-5-14), who sit at the top of drop zone but one point from safety, got a goal from Alfred N'Diaye in the 44th minute and the clincher via Oumar Niasse in the 84th.