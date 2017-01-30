Hull City-Manchester United Preview

Manchester United are awash in chaos, transfer rumours, a busy fixture list and some good football as they remain in the hunt for as many as four trophies, though the dream of the Premier League title being one of them seems far-fetched.

Still, Jose Mourinho continues to calmly plot a pragmatic course as the Red Devils host Hull City at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

It was a productive week of non-league football for Mourinho and Co. They saw off a strong challenge from Hull at KCOM Stadium on Thursday in the semifinals of the EFL Cup, advancing on a 3-2 aggregate despite a 2-1 loss. Paul Pogba's goal on 66 minutes proved to be the difference maker as Manchester United (11-8-3) advanced despite having their 17-match unbeaten streak in all competitions end.

They righted the ship quickly Sunday in the fourth round of the FA Cup, steamrolling Championship side Wigan Athletic 4-0 at Old Trafford. Anthony Martial, rumoured to be unhappy with his lack of consistent Premier League playing time, set up two goals, and Bastian Schweinsteiger had a goal and an assist in his first start with United in over a year. His overhead kick on 81 minutes capped the scoring as Mourinho's side posted their second 4-0 FA Cup win in as many rounds.

"We deserved to win. The first half was not very good but we managed to be 1-0 in front," Mourinho said. "The goal gave us a different second half, it gave us a chance at half time to speak with the players and make them feel the first half was not good enough. … The guys obviously accepted it well because the second half was not much better."

Schweinsteiger, once thought to be a man without a position as Mourinho overturned most of United's roster upon succeeding Louis van Gaal, all of a sudden finds himself not only a wanted player by Mourinho but a needed one as well following the departures of Morgan Schneiderlin and Memphis Depay in the January transfer window.

"He is staying and he is going on the Europa list because we opened spaces with Depay and Schneiderlin leaving," Mourinho said. "We don't have many players; in midfielder we don't have many options, so obviously he is an option. Ninety minutes today was probably too hard for him but it was important for him to have an impact with his volley and now I think he's happy.

"With so many matches and competitions, he's going to be an option."

Heading into the Tuesday-Wednesday matches, Manchester United are 14 points adrift of Chelsea in sixth place, which is why Mourinho labeled the Premier League chase "almost an impossible mission."

However, they enter a soft patch of the schedule with this match, underachieving Leicester City on the road and at home to Watford in the next three.

Wayne Rooney, who was given a commemorative trophy by Sir Bobby Chartlon for passing the United great's all-time scoring mark at the club with his 250th goal, continues to be the subject of rumours with a move to the Chinese Super League, though no formal offer has been made to the club.

Rooney has five goals in 27 matches in all competitions this year but has not started a Premier League contest since Dec. 17.

Hull City (4-4-14), meanwhile, must now put aside the disappointment of their EFL Cup exit and focus on their Premier League survival. They enter the matchday 19th in the table, trailing Crystal Palace on goal difference but only two points behind Swansea City to claim the final non-relegation spot.

New coach Marco Silva has instilled some confidence in the squad, who have gone 3-0-3 since his arrival Jan. 5. But Hull's inconsistencies again showed themselves Sunday, as they were unable to advance to the fifth round of the FA Cup following a 4-1 defeat at Championship side Fulham.

Silva admitted fatigue was a factor, but also gave full credit to the Cottagers, admitting his side were second-best throughout the match.

Hull continue to be without Ryan Mason as the midfielder recovers from a fractured skull suffered in their 2-0 loss at Chelsea on Jan. 22. The good news is that he has been discharged from a London hospital.

Hull's victory Thursday was their first in 11 tries (1-1-9) an all competitions against United in the top flight.

Manchester United have had no trouble dealing with Hull City at the"Theatre of Dreams," winning all five matches at Old Trafford by a combined 16-4 scoreline. In the reverse Premier League fixture, Rooney set up Marcus Rashford's winner in second-half stoppage time as United escaped KCOM Stadium with a 1-0 win Aug. 27.