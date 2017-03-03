Hull City-Leicester City Preview

It's been a long time since Leicester City have played like the champions they were last season, struggling to both score and keep the ball out of their own net.

What's the cure for those ills? Why a visit to the King Power Stadium by Liverpool, of course.

Last Monday's 3-1 result over the scuffling Reds ranks as one of their most complete performances of the season, and the Foxes will try to build on that momentum against Hull City on Saturday.

Leicester's key duo of Riyad Mahrez and Jamie Vardy has struggled this season. But Vardy looked like the player who led the league in goals last season by netting on either side of the intermission.

The victory moved the Foxes (6-6-14) into 15th place on 24 points, two clear of the relegation zone.

"You could tell from the first 10 or 15 minutes, the way we started the game and pressed. We were after the ball and we worked to get our shape back without the ball. Everything about it was excellent," Shakespeare said.

"That was one game. I've just reminded the lads we have 12 games left in the Premier League. We have to make sure they are the standards we have set."

The stakes are even higher for Hull City (5-6-15), who come into the clash in the relegation zone with just 21 points.

The Tigers went winless in December and had one victory each in January and February. Their most recent triumph - a 2-0 result against Liverpool on Feb. 4, was one of their most well-rounded performances of the season.

Since then, Hull are winless in its last two league matches.

"Every game we play is a big opportunity for us to take points and move up the table," manager Marco Silva said. "We need to think game by game, and right now we only think about Leicester on Saturday. They have had a change in management and when this happens, there is normally a change in the performance of the team.

"We need to be ready for this situation, but what we really need to focus on is our own work and to do it to our best on the pitch."

This is the fourth Premier League meeting between the teams, with both sides claiming one victory each in the three previous games.

The Foxes haven't lost to Hull at King Power Stadium since March 2008.

Hull City could become the first newly promoted side to do the double over the reigning top-flight champion since Norwich City in 1982-83 versus Liverpool.