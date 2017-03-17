Hull City-Everton Preview

Ronald Koeman's Everton appear to have a bright future, but the present might be a little murky when it comes to pleasing their star striker.

The Toffees (13-8-7), who face Hull City on Saturday, have developed a stylish way of playing under their new manager, getting the best out of the club's young talented players and quietly thriving in seventh position in the table.

Koeman's side have lost just once in 11 games since Christmas, have the joint top goalscorer in the league in Romelu Lukaku, and a spine of local talent that bodes well for future seasons.

Everything is rosy in the Everton garden.

Or at least it was.

Lukaku's decision to turn down the most lucrative contract in the club's history last week was followed up by comments insinuating that Everton aren't punching high enough to keep him happy - an idea that Koeman has flat-batted away.

"If Everton is not a club with ambition, I would not be the manager," he said. "We want to show everybody that Everton is the one club outside of the big six to make that next step.

"I think everybody can see the difference between this season and last season, but it is impossible to do this in one transfer window or one season. It takes time. My message to everybody is every day Everton is trying to get the best and strongest team we can."

Koeman will be hoping that it will be a united Everton who take to the pitch against Hull City (6-6-16) at Goodison Park.

The weekend's visitors have performed admirably since the arrival of unheralded manager Marco Silva at the turn of the year, but they still remain in the relegation zone despite a 2-1 win over Swansea City a week ago.

Hull's home form has been the cornerstone of their revival under Silva, with just two points dropped from a possible 12 at the KCom Stadium since the Portuguese coach's arrival. But away from home has been a very different matter, where Hull are 1-2-11 with the one victory come at Swansea in the second week.

"Of course we do need to improve our performance away - in some (away) games we have improved, we've shown progress, but the results achieved are not the best," Silva said.

"We need to change this situation as soon as possible because the 10 games we have left in the Premier League, not only are there five at home, but five of them are away and we need to take points."

The Tigers will have to find a solution to that away form despite a host of injured players. Michael Dawson, Will Keane, Dieumerci Mbokani, Evandro Goebel and Moses Odubajo are all out, while Ryan Mason continues his recovery from a fractured skull.

Everton's Leighton Baines faces a fitness test after his back injury, but Jack McCarthy, Yannick Bokasie and Muhamed Besic are out.

It was a 2-2 draw when these teams met in December while Hull have not lost to Everton in the clubs' last three Premier League meetings.