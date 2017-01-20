Hull City-Chelsea Preview

For now, it's all water under Stamford Bridge for Diego Costa and Chelsea.

Emphasis on, for now.

Back in training with the team and perhaps even the good graces of manager Antonio Conte, Costa will be available Sunday at home against Hull City.

Costa was dropped from Chelsea's roster for last weekend's 3-0 victory over Leicester City, his punishment for a bust-up with Conte in which he did not train with the team due to what he claimed was a back injury.

The bigger story, of course, was the staggering £30 million per year offer rumoured to be coming for the naturalised Spain international from China that many believe had a hand in Costa sitting out of practice and infuriating Conte. The Italian coach has pushed almost every button correctly in not only getting the most out of the mercurial striker but also the Blues (17-1-3), who top the table by seven points over Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool heading into the weekend.

He also, at least publicly, believes Costa wants to remain on the Bridge for the time being.

"I think the player wants to stay at Chelsea," Conte said. "He's very happy to play with us. This idea (to move) is far from his mind."

Though Costa shares the Premier League lead with Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Alexis Sanchez with 14 goals, he was scarcely missed at King Power Stadium as Chelsea put on a championship-calibre display without him. Defender Marcos Alonso had a brace on either side of halftime before Pedro completed the scoreline in the 71st minute.

"I read a lot of speculation about this topic," Conte said of the Costa situation. "I can say if there are problems, and I repeat if there are problems, I am used in my career to solving the problem in the changing room, not outside or in the press conference, and I repeat if there are problems. I told you the truth."

Costa trained alone Monday but was back with the squad for training, with captain and defender John Terry putting out a photo Thursday on Instagram that showed Costa flanked by his teammates and all smiles at their Cobham training ground. While Costa's status appears to be resolved for now, speculation is already rampant he will move on this summer.

If ever there was a time to have a happy ending, it may be against Hull City. Costa has scored goals in each of his three games against them while adding assists in the last two.

Chelsea have been fairly quiet during the transfer window, but there is talk Conte may be interested in Atalanta defender Andrea Conti, who would bolster depth among the Blues' wide backs.

Hull (4-4-13) are at the top of the drop spots with 16 points heading into the weekend, trailing Crystal Palace on goal difference while hovering only one point above Sunderland and Swansea City. The Tigers will likely be part of this four-team standoff that sees three of them relegated to the Championship as new manager Marco Silva continues to try and find the right mix of players to help stay in the top flight.

"There hasn't been any sitting back for a couple of weeks to see who does what or who might be best in certain positions," Curtis Davies told Hull's official website regarding Silva. "He wants the best out of us to keep the club in the Premier League."

Hull have a chance to win back-to-back league matches for the first time since opening the season with two victories as they try to build on last weekend's 3-1 victory over Bournemouth. The Tigers fell behind in the third minute, but a pair of goals by Abel Hernandez in each half and an own goal provided an end to a nine-match winless spell (0-3-6) in league play.

Despite having a second-leg EFL Cup semifinal at home against Manchester United on Thursday in which they must overturn a 2-0 deficit in order to go to Wembley, Silva likely will put forth his best XI in this contest with league survival at stake. He will be relying on goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic, who has assumed first-team duties and has two wins, including their FA Cup triumph over Swansea City two weeks ago.

"He gives us confidence," Jakupovic said of Silva. "I remember Swansea at halftime that he told us to believe in ourselves and if we had confidence everything would be okay. And it was.

"It's difficult to say what he's doing differently because it has only been three games. We know what he wants and we try our best to do that."

