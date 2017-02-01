Hull City 0, Manchester United 0

Manchester United and Hull City shared the spoils of a 0-0 draw at Old Trafford on Wednesday after a superb performance from keeper Eldin Jakupovic kept Hull in the game.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic had a good chance early on but his curling effort from 20 yards was well turned around the post by Jakupovic. Harry Maguire then ventured forward for the visitors before firing a shot way over the bar.

Oumar Niasse was lucky to stay on the pitch for Hull City midway through the half as he flew into Michael Carrick after having already being booked. Paul Pogba then nearly put United ahead but again Jakupovic was on hand to stop the danger from a long range shot.

Jose Mourinho brought on Wayne Rooney at halftime for Carrick and Juan Mata soon came on as United looked to go for the win. Mata then had a great chance to put the home side ahead on 72 minutes but his header from close-range was superbly saved by the ever-present Jakupovic. Lazar Markovic then nearly stole all three points for Hull City as he latched onto a through ball from Tom Huddlestone before hitting the post.

There was one final chance for Manchester United deep into injury time for Pogba but again his curling effort was excellently stopped by Jakupovic.

The result moves Marco Silva's side off the bottom of the table while United remain in sixth.