Hudson Swafford wins CareerBuilder for 1st PGA Tour title

Hudson Swafford reacts to his shot on the first green during the final round of the CareerBuilder Challenge golf tournament on the Stadium Course at PGA West, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in La Quinta, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

LA QUINTA, Calif. (AP) -- Hudson Swafford won the fittingly named CareerBuilder Challenge on Sunday for his first PGA Tour title, following three straight birdies with a closing par for a one-stroke victory.

Swafford shot a 5-under 67 on the Stadium Course at PGA West to finish the three-course, pro-am event at 20-under 268. Adam Hadwin came back with a 70 after his third-round 59 to finish second.

Brian Harman and Bud Cauley each shot 69 to tie for third at 18 under.

Swafford tied Cauley for the lead with a 12-foot birdie putt on the par-4 15th, then pulled away on the 16th and 17th - a day after he dropped three strokes.

On the par-5 16th, he hit a 3-wood to 12 feet - staying out of the 18-foot deep bunker that he hit into Saturday en route to a double bogey - and two-putted to take the outright lead. He hit to 1 1/2 feet on the par-3 17, the rocky island green called Alcatraz, but Hadwin made a 25-footer to stay within a stroke.