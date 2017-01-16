How will Cowboys deal with Tony Romo (and 4 other offseason priorities)?

ARLINGTON, Texas – For all the talk of no moral victories, even an emotionally drained Jerry Jones had a hard time swerving around the future of the Dallas Cowboys.

“It took some really outstanding plays to have us sitting in the locker room like this,” Jones said Sunday night, contemplating the divisional round loss to the Green Bay Packers that wiped away a 13-3 regular season. “I know now that this team was capable of playing all the way through this thing. Even with rookies in key spots, I know now that we were ready to win. We didn’t. That’s very real.”

It’s real, but there’s plenty of evidence to suggest Jones isn’t deluding himself when he uses the phrase “playing all the way through this thing.” Jones wasn’t referring to playing all the way through against the Packers. His vantage and confidence was much larger than that.

Jones can see Dallas getting close to a championship. He can see the base of the roster has been replenished. And against the Packers, he saw those young foundational pieces showing the grit to fight out of a seemingly impossible hole. Even in a loss, the core of this roster looked much tougher than anticipated. Which leads Jones to an important conclusion: This isn’t 2007, a season when the Cowboys went 13-3 and failed to make the postseason five of the next six years.

“The difference [with the 2007 season’s playoff loss] is when I look at what’s ahead for us and the valiant way we played to get it to be as competitive as it turned out near the end,” Jones said of the comeback against Green Bay. “The way we did that, I think we have a better short-term future than what happened in the ensuing years in [2007]. I don’t think I’m being an optimist.”

That’s where Jones is at – optimism is for suckers. It’s for owners who hope for the best. He’s ready for realism. That’s for owners who expect the best. And it feels like that’s in reach for Dallas. But this will be an important offseason in that regard. There will be a hardened list of priorities.

Starting with …

1. Resolving the NFL’s investigation into Ezekiel Elliott

There are other pressing matters on the roster, and Dallas will get to those in due time. But there is only one problem which they seem to lack the power to control, and that’s the ongoing domestic abuse investigation into Elliott. As it stands, a team source told Yahoo Sports the league hasn’t given Jones or the Cowboys any clarity over where the investigation stands or how close it is to ending. Instead, Dallas has been told the probe is “ongoing” and that the league won’t be pushed to any action one way or another.

While he has tempered his response, the team source said the ongoing nature and lack of information from the league has frustrated Jones. He doesn’t want this hanging over the franchise the entire offseason. One way or another, Dallas will be looking for a resolution so Elliott can get on with whatever comes next. Which, in Elliott’s opinion, will be nothing at all.

“I do want closure,” Elliott told reporters after the loss on Sunday. “I do. If there is something to find – which there is not – they would have found it by now. The police did a very thorough investigation [into allegations of abuse from an ex-girlfriend]. It just seems like they are dragging their feet right now. Who knows man?”

Neither the franchise or Elliott knows much. And the Cowboys want that stage changed – and closed – this offseason.

2. Reaching a decision with Tony Romo

Options are limited. Jones has said he wants Romo on the roster. He seemed less adamant about what was coming after Sunday night’s loss, saying there would be a proper time to address it “later on.” He could have repeated his past statements, suggesting Romo would return. He didn’t do that because it makes no financial sense and likely isn’t in the best interest for the development of Dak Prescott.

