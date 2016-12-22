How to talk about the NBA, to those who haven't been watching, on Christmas Day

We at Ball Don’t Lie have been knee deep in basketball since the 2016-17 NBA season’s start — previewing all 30 teams, tackling the top 25 storylines and covering everything else that’s happened since — but we understand casual fans don’t fully dive in until Christmas. That’s why we’re bringing you a series we’re calling NBA Season’s Greetings. Consider it a refresher course on the free agents, coaches, trades, rookies and potential award winners that have shaped the league thus far.

Your appreciation of the league, clearly, is in place. Now it’s time to lend that knowledge to those who need it most – family members who have yet to dip a toe into the NBA thus far.

For many, the NBA’s season begins with its Christmas Day slate of nationally televised games, and that’s just fine. If you’ve been reading this site routinely since October, when the 2016-17 season actually started, thank you very much for your support!

With that in place, basketball diehards shouldn’t move to chide those who are just warming up to NBA action on Christmas, in the same way you wouldn’t want to be taken down a peg for only starting to pay strong attention to your favorite baseball team after the NBA Finals and your favorite NHL team on slow NBA nights, or for losing interest in your 2-4 NFL team around the time the NBA tips off.

It’s natural to only focus in on the NBA for six months out of the eight-month season, while copping to the idea that two months is quite a bit of time, and those who’ll be perched in front of the TV on the 25th might need a little catch-up help.

This is where you come in. These can act as your starting notes for the expected discussion with someone who shares your last name or, worse, a dinner table with you on the holiday. And, should you doze off at some point during the NBA’s 13-hour slate on Sunday, just print this column off for the relative (who you wouldn’t trust to read it on your phone, anyway) who is only now realizing that 2016-17 is afoot.

We start, as one always should, with Golden State.

You probably won’t have to remind anyone watching the Warriors’ mid-afternoon game against the Cleveland Cavaliers that the Warriors blew a 3-1 lead in last summer’s NBA Finals. Most remember as much, and the ABC broadcast will no doubt remind you of it several times during the course of the pregame action.

What you will have to do is toss off a resigned “it’s an internet, Twitter, sort of thing” when your relative asks you why you’re laughing at your own shoehorned “the Warriors blew a 3-1 lead in the NBA Finals” joke. You’ll also have to take the same approach when you add a “nice” after someone tells your father the thermostat is set to a certain temperature in the high 60s, though you probably shouldn’t try to sneak in that “it’s about ethics in Grinch-ing journalism”-aside. It’s a little dated.

The Warriors, by Christmas, will have owned the NBA’s best record for a full month. The team is second in offense (more on that later) and second in defensive efficiency – a pace point you’ll make for the 12th consecutive Christmas, as Golden State ranks in the middle of the pack in points allowed per contest. And, again, try to insist that a team averaging well over 117 points per game isn’t yet another sign that the Mike O’Koren-less NBA just doesn’t play defense anymore.

(Although they don’t call traveling. Your couchmate will have another mate in Warriors coach Steve Kerr when it comes to that subject.)

Even with all the light illuminating Kevin Durant’s move from Oklahoma City to Golden State, there are still strong stretches of play during Golden State games – when they suddenly whip it over to a lanky, big forward towards the end of a possession – where you realize that, holy lord, the Golden State Warriors have Kevin Durant, now. Even two months into the season, it truly remains astonishing, and it remains something to marvel at.