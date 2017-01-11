How the new CBA will impact first-round draft picks

Ben Simmons, the No. 1 overall pick in 2016, will earn a little more because of the new CBA. (Getty Images)

The Vertical Front-Office Insider Bobby Marks, a former 20-year executive with the Nets, explores how the new CBA will impact the first round of the draft and future first-round picks.

The days of teams relying on the salary cap to build a roster will be marginalized when the new CBA takes effect in July.

Teams are set to lose $31 million in cap space when minimum player salaries are adjusted and another $14 million because 120 percent of rookie-scale contracts will count against the cap instead of 100 percent under the current CBA.

ROOKIE SCALE INCREASE

The increase in the rookie salary scale will have a domino effect on teams’ cap space for years to come.

The 45 percent increase to the 2017-18 rookie scale will be phased in over a three-year period, with future first-round salaries likely increasing based on the salary cap.

Here are the projected salaries for the first overall pick in 2017-18 compared to that of Ben Simmons and Andrew Wiggins the past two seasons.

Year Player Y1 Y2 Y3 Y4 Total

2017 No. 1 pick $7M $8.4M $9.7M $12.2M $37.3M

2016 Ben Simmons $5.9M $6.2M* $6.4M* $8.1M* $26.6M

2015 Andrew Wiggins $5.5M $5.7M $6M $7.6M** $24.77M

*Ben Simmons will see his salary increase 15 percent, 30 percent and 45 percent for the remaining three years left on his contract.

**Andrew Wiggins will have his $7.6 million fourth-year salary increase 15 percent to $8.7 million.

The increase in salary however is not included when calculating a player’s salary against the cap and will be reimbursed to teams by the league.

For example, Wiggins will receive $8.7 million next season but only $7.6 million will count against the cap, with the NBA reimbursing the Timberwolves $1.1 million.

FIRST-ROUND CAP HOLDS

The timeline when first-round picks are signed after cap space is utilized will no longer exist under the new CBA.

Players drafted in the first round have a cap hold that counts against a team’s available room.

Under the current CBA, players who are drafted in the first round and not signed to a contract count against the salary cap at 100 percent of the rookie scale of the slot selected.

In the past, teams would use the first-round cap hold to their advantage and utilize cap space to sign either a free agent or second-round pick, then circle back and sign their own first-round pick once all their cap space is used.

Starting with the first-round class of 2017, the hold for rookie contracts will be 120 percent.

The 120 percent hold reflects the maximum amount for which a team can sign a first-round pick and does not incentivize teams to hold off on signing draft picks.

Last season the average date a first-round pick would sign was July 16, with the majority playing in summer leagues without a contract.

With the rules now changed, expect first-round draft selections to sign in the first week of July.

The Pistons were able to use Andre Drummond's cap hold in free agency. (Getty Images)

