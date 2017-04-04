How Patrick Ewing's Georgetown ties shaped his basketball journey

Patrick Ewing paid his dues. He also paid attention.

His hiring as the head coach at Georgetown, announced on Monday, is a testament to a career of professionalism and perseverance, but also to his understanding of industry patronage. Never one to reveal much of himself to the masses, Ewing wisely learned how to work the more private levers of connection and control, in no small part due to his association with his once-upon-a-time super agent, David Falk.

Falk’s power base was in Washington, where he enjoyed practically unfettered access to the Georgetown program of John Thompson. Ewing signed with Falk upon exiting the college game in 1985, or one year after Falk landed Michael Jordan out of North Carolina, the player who certified him as the NBA’s leading powerbroker outside the league’s Manhattan headquarters.

It could be argued that being part of the Falk-Jordan cabal served Ewing far better than his 15-year marriage to the Knicks in New York, where he is widely remembered as the franchise’s greatest individual talent, though one forever lacking in that crucial second star, supporting (Scottie Pippen to Jordan) or co- (Stephen Curry with Kevin Durant).

Ewing had his foibles, a few tactical or competitive flops, but ultimately stands seven feet tall as a respected titan of NBA history, a classic case in making the argument that career validation isn’t always about the ring.

He was a Dream Teamer in 1992, voted one of the league’s Top 50 players in 1996 and to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2008. Being on the Jordan-Falk squad landed him a role in “Space Jam,” the popular 1996 part-animated vehicle that cashed in on Jordan’s burgeoning celebrity. A year later, it helped Ewing to the presidency of the players’ union that he, aligned with Falk, had earlier tried to decertify.

The relationship with Jordan also provided him with his first post-playing job, a brief run as an assistant coach with the Wizards when Jordan was running that operation, as well as his most recent position, as associate head coach of the Jordan-owned Hornets.

And finally, that enduring inner core – How many times were Falk, Thompson and Mary Fenlon, Georgetown’s longtime academic coordinator, waiting faithfully outside Knicks playoff locker rooms across Ewing’s long career? – has brought him full circle. In the wake of Chris Mullin’s return to St. John’s two years ago, he was, for Georgetown, a logical choice, a no-brainer, even.

“From a coaching standpoint, you can say that Patrick was more prepared for coaching than Chris, who had front-office experience but hadn’t coached,” P.J. Carlesimo, a friend to both going back to his Big East days at Seton Hall, told The Vertical.

It didn’t hurt that Ewing and Falk – still tethered after all these years – donated $3.3 million to the university in 2014 in numerical tribute to Ewing’s No. 33 to assist in the construction of an athletics center bearing the old coach’s name. Yes, Thompson’s son, JT III, will be vacating the coach’s office, but clearly there was some influence exerted to keep it all in the family.

So why, many wonder, did it take Ewing, 54, this long to get any head-coaching position when he’s put in his time as an assistant in four NBA cities for 15 years? It’s complicated, difficult to cite a single reason, clinical or social.

His good friend Jordan had an opportunity to hire him for the big job in Charlotte, but didn’t. He interviewed for other vacancies and came up short. The Knicks change coaches the way Madison Square Garden electricians switch light bulbs and they never gave Ewing a sniff.

Maybe it’s best to just say that perceptions born of some truth tend to die hard.

“I never really got the sense in the time I spent with Patrick that he was interested in coaching,” Stu Jackson told The Vertical. Jackson, now the associate commissioner of the Big East Conference, worked with Ewing as an assistant and head coach for the Knicks for three-plus seasons.

