How Oregon's Jordan Bell evolved into college basketball's best defender

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Before he became an NCAA tournament hero, a social media sensation and one of the pillars of Oregon’s first Final Four team in 78 years, Jordan Bell used to drive his high school coach crazy with his unwillingness to shoot when he was open.

One day in practice when Bell was a junior, Long Beach Poly coach Sharrief Metoyer halted a 5-on-5 scrimmage to implement an unusual rule. Either Bell had to shoot every time he touched the ball for next five minutes, or the entire Jackrabbits team had to run.

“We ran like 10 times,” Bell said sheepishly. “I just didn’t want to shoot it. Finally I just threw it up at the rim. I was like, ‘Here you go.'”

At a time when most basketball players are worried about how many touches they get, how many shots they take or how many points they score, Bell remains a glaring exception. Stopping the opposing team from scoring has always been the long-armed, bouncy-legged 6-foot-9 forward’s top priority, a mentality that has helped him evolve into college basketball’s most versatile, intimidating defender.

One half of the nation’s premier shot blocking duo during the regular season, Bell has embraced greater responsibility since fellow Oregon forward Chris Boucher suffered a season-ending knee injury in the Pac-12 semifinals earlier this month. Bell has averaged 12.5 points, 12.5 rebounds and 3.0 blocks during the Ducks’ four NCAA tournament victories, spearheading the program’s deepest run since it won the inaugural event in 1939.

Bell’s ability to alter shots at the rim was the key to Oregon’s upset victory over Kansas in the Midwest Regional final last Saturday night. He swatted away eight Jayhawks shot attempts, inspiring a Twitter account devoted to things he could block, from the comet that killed the dinosaurs, to LaVar Ball from a microphone, to the Auburn field goal that beat the Ducks in the 2011 college football national title game.

When Oregon and North Carolina clash in the Final Four on Saturday night, the Tar Heels will have to account for more than Bell’s ability to protect the rim. Not only does Bell choke off passing lanes with his long arms at the head of Oregon’s 2-2-1 press, his presence also allows the Ducks to switch every ball screen because he is mobile enough to stay in front of opposing guards.

“Anytime he switches onto me during practice, it’s always really tough because the dude’s 6-9 and he moves like a guard,” Oregon point guard Casey Benson said. “He has meant so much to our defense. He’s always flying around, being so active and bringing so much energy.”

Bell owes his style of play in part to his football background.

A fearsome pass rusher in football as a kid, Bell naturally gravitated toward defense when he began playing basketball competitively for the first time in eighth grade. Outside shooting and low-post scoring were foreign to Bell, but altering shots around the rim felt natural.

Bell honed his shot blocking ability during high school with two of his favorite activities — playing Guitar Hero and dabbling as a middle blocker for Poly’s boy’s volleyball team. Learning when to leap to contest a point at the volleyball net obviously fed into Bell’s basketball development, but believe it or not, he insists Guitar Hero is actually more responsible for his impeccable timing as a shot blocker.

“In Guitar Hero, you have to hit the keys at the exactly right moment,” Bell said. “Shot blocking, you also have to wait for the right moment. To me most people try to finish the same way. You can’t jump too early or jump too late or you’re going to miss your chance.”

Jordan Bell celebrates Oregon's first Final Four bid since 1939. (AP)

Whereas Bell didn’t finally develop into a scoring threat until his senior year at Poly, he was a defensive weapon for the Jackrabbits from the start. In practice during his first year playing varsity basketball as a sophomore, Bell would routinely challenge Poly’s senior star Ryan Anderson, who went on to have a decorated career at Boston College and Arizona.

