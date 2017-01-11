How NCAA rule changes have made college basketball as 'watchable' as ever

Players like De’Aaron Fox and Lonzo Ball make college basketball exciting, but a set of 2015 amendments have had a broader effect. (Getty)

The 2012-13 college basketball season was “ugly.” And those aren’t my words. They’re Rick Pitino’s. National championship winning coach Rick Pitino’s.

Louisville’s 2013 title was well deserved and Wichita State’s Final Four run memorable, but the season was forgettable. Our eyes told us that. So did the numbers. Division I teams scored the fewest points per contest since the introduction of the shot clock. And games were slower than ever; they featured, on average, fewer than 66 possessions for the first time since Ken Pomeroy started collecting data in 2001-02.

Even Pitino, six months after confetti fell, looked back on the year with derision. “Last season was terrible,” he said.

When the NCAA men’s basketball rules committee convened that offseason, the directive was clear: Fix a game that an increasing number of fans and media were labeling “unwatchable,” and do so by facilitating more offense.

“I think people don’t realize that there were layers of reasons why defense had become dominant,” says Belmont coach Rick Byrd, who was on the rules committee at the time and would later become its chairman. “One of them is just the ability we have to scout one another these days. Plus, the percentage of coaches who valued the defensive side of the game over the offensive side, and therefore recruited in that way, has grown.”

But there was another glaring issue, and one that, given other facts and figures, told a damning tale: Teams were called for just 17.68 fouls per game, an all-time low, and representative of a second-straight significant decrease in whistles.

“I think officiating, incrementally, they allowed more and more illegal defensive play,” Byrd continues. “So there’s a lot thrown into the mixer there that created the downswing in scoring.”

Something had to change.

And it did.

Four years and two major sets of rule amendments later, scoring is back up, and college basketball is as “watchable” as ever. Our eyes tell us that. So do prominent writers.

So do the numbers.

College basketball teams aren’t just scoring more. They’re scoring more efficiently. And, crucially, they’re doing so while shooting fewer free throws, a clear indication that the game has changed for the better.

***

The first attempt at reform came in 2013. The rules committee, after discussions with the National Association of Basketball Coaches and others, introduced a package that has been commonly referred to as the freedom of movement rules. It cracked down on hand-checking, arm bars and other physical impediments to offense, and tweaked the block/charge rule.

It was also fleeting and unsuccessful.

Scoring soared, but the game wasn’t any more watchable, because fouls did too. Points per possession across Division I rose to 1.043, up from 1.004 the previous season. However, the increase in division-wide shooting percentages — 49.6 in 2013-14, up from 48.6 — wasn’t nearly as significant as the increase in fouls — 0.279 per possession, up from 0.261, per teamrankings.com data. The average free throw rate was 40.5, nearly three percentage points above the second-highest rate since 2001-02. And the percentage of points scored on free throws was 22.2, also the highest since Ken Pomeroy started tracking. (See Table 1)

And coaches, of course, complained. “They want an 86-82 game. Do they want to watch that garbage for four-and-a-half hours?” moaned West Virginia’s Bob Huggins. “Do they want to do that by shooting 70 free throws?”

Kansas’s Bill Self concurred: “The best way to increase scoring and make the game better is to create situations to get more shots. More free throws doesn’t make the game better.”

Referees undoubtedly heard the grousing, and they caved before coaches and players did.

“We went forward [at first],” says Akron coach Keith Dambrot, the current chairman of the rules committee. “And then by mid-season or a little past mid-season, [officiating] was back to how it used to be.”

Byrd saw a similar arc. “It was really tight to begin with. People were shooting 60 free throws in a game,” he says. “And then it wasn’t nearly that way. And a lot of that was the officials backing off.”

Read More