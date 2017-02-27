How MLS can start winning over the ‘Eurosnobs’

The 2017 Major League Soccer season starts up on Friday, and the league is in great shape. Average attendances are up, TV viewing figures are on the rise and the level of talent and technical skill on the field has vastly improved in recent seasons.

However, a significant portion of American soccer fans show ambivalence – or even disdain – towards America’s top flight.

How can the league win over the “Eurosnobs” who prefer to watch the action on the other side of the Atlantic?

It will be a gradual process, but there certainly are ways that fans of the European games could have their heads turned by the domestic game. Take a look at FC Yahoo’s latest video and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments.