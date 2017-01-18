How Matt Farrell went from fringe player to Notre Dame's beating heart

The leading candidate to be named college basketball’s most improved player this season struggles to hide his contempt for that title.

Notre Dame point guard Matt Farrell insists he was pretty good the past two years too even if he didn’t get many chances to prove it.

Buried behind future NBA draft picks Jerian Grant and Demetrius Jackson as a freshman, Farrell didn’t leave the bench in more than half Notre Dame’s games and played scant minutes in the rest. Farrell also fell out of the Irish rotation at the start of conference play last season and only averaged 2.6 points and 1.6 assists per game.

With Grant and Jackson both playing pro ball now, Farrell finally ascended to starting point guard this season and quickly proved that Notre Dame wouldn’t experience a drop-off at the position. The 6-foot-1 junior has scored 14.1 points per game, tallied more than twice as many assists as turnovers and repeatedly rescued the Irish with massive plays late in close games.

“I’ve been told I’m the most improved player, but I don’t think a lot of people had the chance to see me play before,” Farrell said. “I was doing a lot of the things in practice that I’m doing now. I just had to wait my turn to show it in games.”

Farrell’s breakout season is a major reason Notre Dame is alone atop the nation’s toughest league despite being projected to finish seventh back in October. The 15th-ranked Irish (16-2, 5-0) have a chance to further entrench themselves as an ACC title threat Wednesday night with a road win at No. 10 Florida State.

If Farrell beats the Seminoles with some late-game magic, nobody in blue and gold will be surprised. The everlasting images of Notre Dame’s season so far are Farrell pumping his fist or flashing a defiant grin after a swashbuckling drive or game-clinching jumper.

There was his acrobatic go-ahead 3-point play to beat Northwestern on Nov. 22. Or his impossibly deep 3-pointer to seal a victory over Clemson earlier this month. Or his pinpoint pass to set up V.J. Beachem’s game-winning layup last Thursday at Miami.

Of course, his signature play of the season came last Saturday when he baited Virginia Tech guard Justin Robinson into letting the ball roll all the way to mid-court and then dove for it and snatched it away. Farrell then had the presence of mind to not only pop up without traveling but also to look over his shoulder, spot a fast-charging shot blocker and dish to a teammate for a game-clinching layup.

“People ask me all the time if I’m surprised how well Matt is playing,” Notre Dame associate head coach Rod Balanis said. “The level that he’s playing at? Yeah, I’m a little surprised. But he has been a really good player in our program for the past two years. He has gotten an opportunity now and he has really taken advantage of it.”

Every aspect of Farrell’s fearless, tough-minded style of play can be traced to his New Jersey upbringing. The son of a longtime high school coach who was both his biggest supporter and toughest critic, Farrell had the importance of a strong work ethic drilled into him from a young age.

Basketball and baseball were once twin passions for Farrell, a deft switch hitter who would spend time after school each day perfecting his swing in the batting cages. When Farrell decided to give up baseball entering high school so he could focus exclusively on hoops, he was nervous how his father would react.

“I told him I’d make him a deal,” Bob Farrell said. “I said, ‘I’m not going to make you play a sport you don’t want to play, but if I come home and you’re sitting on the couch playing with some kind of electronic instrument, I’m going to break it and then I’m going to break you.’ I wanted him to commit himself to basketball, and he really did after that. I was so proud of him.”

There were many nights when Bob would arrive home from work to find his younger son alone in the garage, rivers of sweat cascading off his face.

Each night, Farrell would do 45 minutes of ball handling drills while wearing five-pound weighted gloves. Farrell would also work on his shooting, jump rope or use a Vertimax machine to improve his speed, strength and explosiveness.

All that extra work helped Farrell evolve into one of the state of New Jersey’s premier players, a point guard with the quickness to beat defenders off the dribble, the court vision to create shots for his teammates and the confidence to want the ball in his hands with the game on the line. Farrell initially committed to Boston College in October of his senior year, but he reopened his recruitment a month later once it became clear that Steve Donahue and and his staff might not be back the following season.

