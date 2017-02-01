How Bill Belichick prepares Patriots players for ‘once in a career’ type of plays

HOUSTON — On what was the final (but could have been the penultimate) play of the first half of the divisional-round playoff game between the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys, the Packers punted from deep in their end of the field and the Cowboys’ Cole Beasley fair caught it.

End of half. Standard stuff, right?

Not really. It actually set up a rare possibility and invoked an obscure NFL rule: the fair catch free kick option. After any fair catch, teams are allowed to try a free kick from that spot, where with the help of a holder, a kicker can line up and attempt to boot the ball between the uprights. But fair catches rarely happen close enough to attempt the kick and it almost always occurs only in the waning seconds of a half because a miss means the other team potentially takes over at that spot (or can try to run back a miss like a normal missed field goal).

Referee Tony Corrente gave Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett the option — even though the clock had expired — of attempting an untimed 72-yard field goal in which Cowboys kicker Dan Bailey would have had no Packers rushing at him by rule. Almost like a kickoff, but it’s potentially worth three points. (It’s in the NFL rule book, for real.) Garrett passed on the chance. The Cowboys lost, 34-31.

This wasn’t the difference in the game. But it certainly was an opportunity for three extra points — one that seldom comes up in NFL games. Fox announcers Joe Buck and Troy Aikman never mentioned the possibility of the free kick, which probably speaks to how rare it is. It’s the Halley’s Comet of NFL plays.

And yet there’s one coach who better than probably any other in today’s game who prepares his team for such plays. The New England Patriots’ Bill Belichick preaches situational football and awareness like no other that we’re aware of, even keeping his players — and himself — refreshed on all the game’s rules, even the most obscure ones.

“Those kind of plays come up sometimes once in a career,” Belichick said Tuesday. “They are very unusual. First of all, you have to explain the situation so that everyone understands it.”

Patriots receiver Julian Edelman said Belichick shows a film cut-up of unusual situations that crop up in non-Patriots games during the season and will review them with his players. Edelman wouldn’t say whether the free kick rule was specifically discussed but pointed to another rare (but still more common) rule that could come up in Super Bowl LI on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.

“We’ll go over those situations, such as the extension of the out-of-bounds rule on kickoffs where if you’re half in or on the line and half on the playing field, you’re extending the out of bounds,” Edelman said. “We go over this stuff all the time.”

The odds of a fair-catch free kick coming up Sunday have to be in the hundreds- or perhaps thousands-to-one. There have been more than 4,000 NFL games (regular season and playoffs) since the league expanded to 32 teams in 2002, and there are only seven known possibilities — and in four of them, including the Packers-Cowboys game, the team passed on the chance to attempt it.

Belichick could remember only one instance during his Patriots career where it came into play.

“The closest that it really came for us at the Patriots was against Miami in 2002,” Belichick said. “At the end of the game, we had them backed up and there were just a few seconds to go in the game. They punted but we couldn’t make the catch.”

Belichick’s memory, of course, is spot on. Dolphins punter Mark Royals punted from his own 14-yard line with four seconds left, and it traveled only 30 yards.

