How a bold defensive switch fueled UCLA's furious rally past Oregon

LOS ANGELES — The most important contribution Lonzo Ball made to UCLA’s dramatic 82-79 victory over fifth-ranked Oregon wasn’t his impossibly deep last-minute 3-pointer or the smooth driving layup that preceded it.

The Bruins never would have overcome a 15-point second-half deficit were it not for his stifling defense.

When UCLA coach Steve Alford switched Ball onto Oregon star Dillon Brooks midway through the second half, the Bruins were in jeopardy of being run off their own floor and in desperate need of a defensive spark. Oregon had carved up the oft-maligned UCLA defense by identifying perimeter mismatches and ruthlessly exploiting them.

Chief among UCLA’s issues was its inability to find a defender who could stay in front of Brooks. The versatile Oregon forward scorched the Bruins for 19 points in the game’s first 25 minutes, repeatedly blowing past taller, slower T.J. Leaf or Gyorgy Goloman when they guarded him out to the 3-point arc and burying threes in their face when they sagged off him to protect against the drive.

Switching to zone was Alford’s first adjustment, but Oregon shredded that with exquisite ball movement and lethal outside shooting. Only after UCLA’s deficit ballooned back to double digits did Alford opt to ask his point guard to defend the Ducks’ star combo forward.

“We did it periodically in the first game against Oregon and it was something we were really thinking about going into this game,” Alford said. “We made it a little bit harder for Brooks in the second half.”

Harder is an understatement. Brooks went from unstoppable to invisible.

Ball stymied his bigger, stronger adversary with quick feet and active hands the rest of the game, holding him scoreless on 0-for-5 shooting during the final 15 minutes. Without that mismatch to rely on, Oregon’s offense suddenly became stagnant and the Ducks scored 12 points in the final 12 minutes, providing UCLA’s high-powered offense the chance to rally.

“The second half, it was different,” Oregon coach Dana Altman said. “It was like at the 10-minute mark we were stuck in the mud.”

That rare stretch of strong defense was essentially UCLA’s last stand in its quest to win at least a share of the Pac-12 title.

Had the 10th-ranked Bruins lost for the second time this season to Oregon, they would have fallen three games back of the Ducks and Arizona with only six games left to play. Instead UCLA (22-3, 9-3) sits a game back of Oregon and two behind Arizona, still a big deficit but not an insurmountable one considering the Bruins still have a game left in Tucson.

Defensive woes are the biggest reason UCLA’s Pac-12 title hopes appeared to be slipping away entering Thursday’s game. While the Bruins boast a high-octane, multifaceted offense that has been the nation’s most efficient all season, they’re 122nd in defensive efficiency, behind the likes of Towson, Winthrop and San Jose State.

A team that scores as prolifically as UCLA doesn’t need to be elite on defense to contend for a championship, but it’s hard to envision the Bruins winning six straight games in March without significant improvement. One of those games, their jump shots will desert them and their offense will go from otherworldly to merely above average. That’s when a solid defense will be a necessity.

That’s when UCLA will pay for a rotation full of guards and forwards who struggle to stay in front of their man and a conservative defensive philosophy that sacrifices turnovers and 3-pointers in its desperation to protect the paint.

Ball was expected to be part of the problem rather than part of the solution given his high school team’s infamous indifference to defense. But the 6-foot-6 point guard’s physical tools are so impressive that he has shown flashes of high-level defensive potential throughout his freshman season.

If Ball could build upon Thursday’s performance and emerge as a lock-down perimeter defender, that could go a long way toward masking some of UCLA’s defensive problems. The energy and activity with which he defended Brooks on Thursday was as contagious as his unselfishness and willingness to make the extra pass is on offense.

“It was hard at first defensively because they were scoring every time,” Ball said. “We went man, zone. We were trying all different kinds of things.

“Credit Coach Alford for putting me on him. It helped the team win.”

Jeff Eisenberg is the editor of The Dagger on Yahoo Sports.

