Hot Stove Digest: Orioles keeping tabs on Pedro Alvarez

COME BACK: The Orioles have remained in contact with free-agent first baseman Pedro Alvarez. The 29-year-old lefty hit .249/.322/.504, with 22 home runs, over 376 plate appearances for Baltimore last season. If signed, Alvarez would likely be used in the same way he was last season, as the primary DH against righties. [Boston Globe]

HALL BOUND? Is Jeff Bagwell a Hall of Famer? The Big League Stew crew examines his case. [The Stew]

LOADED BALLOT: Peter Gammons explains his thoughts when looking over this year’s Hall of Fame ballot. [Gammons Daily]

DONE DEAL: The Cleveland Indians are expected to finalize their three-year, $65 million deal with Edwin Encarnacion soon. The two sides agreed to a deal on Dec. 22, but Encarnacion won’t take his physical with the club until Wednesday. He’s expected to pass. Once he does, the team will make the deal official. [Cleveland.com]

BYE BYE: Jeff Todd of MLB Trade Rumors takes a look at some of the suitors for Chicago White Sox third baseman Todd Frazier. [MLBTradeRumors]

