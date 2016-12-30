Hot Stove Digest: Jose Bautista, Blue Jays are in 'active discussions' on a new deal

Welcome to The Stew’s Hot Stove Digest, our daily rundown of MLB news, rumors and gossip for Hot Stove season. Here you’ll find a quick recap of all the day’s action and other fun stuff from around the internet that we think is worth your time.

HOTTEST RUMOR OF THE DAY: Reps for Jose Bautista, the No. 1 free agent remaining in this bleak field, are said to be in “active discussions” with the Toronto Blue Jays about a return to the team he’s played with for the past nine seasons. [@JonMorosi]

ICYMI: Our dude Jeff Passan on why Toronto is the best landing spot for Bautista, especially since Edwin Encarnacion left for Cleveland. [Yahoo Sports]

Are we a step closer to Jose Bautista rejoining the Blue Jays? (AP) More

WAITING OUT WIETERS: The Washington Nationals are reportedly still interested in free-agent catcher Matt Wieters, but they’re not heavily pursuing him. Sounds like they’re hoping his market dries up and they get him cheap. [Washington Post]

DONE DEAL: The biggest transaction completed on a slow day for baseball news? The Tigers have signed relief pitcher Edward Mujica, 33, to a minor-league deal. Big day, Detroit, big day. [FanRag Sports]

OFFICIAL: The Padres made official their signing of 17-year-old Cuban pitcher Ramon Perez, as San Diego continues to snatch up your international players for the future. [MLB.com]

IN WBC NEWS: Daniel Murphy and Paul Goldschmidt are two of the stars who have reportedly committed to play for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic this March. [MLB.com]

