Hot Stove Digest: Javier Lopez retires after 14 seasons, four World Series championships

Javier Lopez is hanging up the cleats after 14 seasons, 839 appearances and four World Series championships. (AP)

SO LONG: One of baseball’s most underrated relievers is officially walking away.

Javier Lopez, a side-arming left-hander who played on four World Series champions, has retired after 14 seasons in Major League Baseball.

Lopez was a fourth round pick by the Arizona Diamondbacks in 1998, but didn’t debut in the majors until 2003 with the Colorado Rockies. He spent time with the Rockies, Diamondbacks, Red Sox, Pirates, and most notably the Giants, where he played a key role as a left-handed specialist and set up on championship teams in 2010, 2012 and 2014. His other championship came in 2007 with Boston.

Lopez appeared in 839 games and finishes his career with a 3.48 ERA over 533 1/3 innings. [FOX Sports]

INTRIGUED: The Cleveland Indians have been active all winter, and are reportedly intrigued by the possibility of adding veteran Chase Utley. With Jason Kipnis already in place as Cleveland’s second baseman, Utley would likely serve as an occasional designated hitter and utility man if they ultimately land him. [FanRag Sports]

SIDELINED: February surgeries are never a good thing. That’s especially true for a pitcher two years removed from Tommy John surgery. Unfortunately, that’s the situation Cincinnati Reds right-hander Homer Bailey is currently facing. He’s being shut down for 4-6 weeks after undergoing surgery to remove bone spurs from his throwing elbow.

Given the timing, Bailey is expected to begin the season on the disabled list. Given his recent injury history, the Reds will likely be extra cautious bringing him back. Bailey posted an ugly 6.65 ERA over six starts last season before being shut down with biceps tendinitis. The Reds would probably like to trade him at some point, but he’ll have to prove healthy and effective long before that happens. [@ZachENQ]

KNUCKLE UP: In a fascinating comeback story, former San Francisco Giants closer Brian Wilson is attempting to reinvent himself as a knuckleballer. [Yahoo Sports]

DONE DEAL: The Minnesota Twins signed left-handed reliever Craig Breslow to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training. Breslow told FOX Sports’ Ken Rosenthal that he turned down better financial offers from other clubs in order to return to Minnesota. Now 36, he’s hoping to reestablish his value after posting a 7.01 ERA at Triple-A level last season. [@Ken_Rosenthal]

DETAILS: Jason Hammel’s two-year deal with the Royals has been finalized. The deal became official Tuesday after Hammel passed his physical. It’s reported Hammel will make $5 million in 2017 and $9 million in 2018 while the mutual option includes a $2 million buyout. [@rustindodd]

ON WAIVERS: After being designated for assignment by the Twins last Friday, Byung Ho Park was officially placed on waivers Wednesday. That means the slugging first baseman will not be traded. He’s also not expected to be claimed based on his rookie season struggles and the $9.25 M left on contract. [@MikeBerardino]

DONE DEAL: The Angels continued searching for pitching depth Wednesday, signing veteran Yusmeiro Petit to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training. Petit posted a 4.50 ERA over 62 innings for the Nationals last season, but Washington elected to buy out his option for 2017. The 31-year-old right-hander brings experience, versatility and some big game experience, especially from his days in San Francisco. He seems like an excellent fit for the Angels. [@Angels]

BATTLE IT OUT: Gordon Beckham is reportedly set to a sign a minor league deal with the San Francisco Giants. He’ll likely compete for the final spot on San Francisco’s roster. [@JeffPassan]

