Hot Stove Digest: Bryce Harper, Manny Machado among stars avoiding arbitration

MAKE A DEAL: Friday was a busy day for bookkeeping around Major League Baseball as the deadline for players and teams to exchange arbitration came and went. As a result, several notable players reached salary agreements for 2017 to avoid a future arbitration hearing. We’ll run through a few of the more significant agreements, beginning here with Bryce Harper
The Washington Nationals agreed to a one-year, $13.625M deal with their star outfielder to cover his second year of arbitration. Harper earned $5M last season and was expected to double that number this winter, barring a long-term extension. He ended up nearly tripling it without forcing a hearing. [@JonHeyman]
ORIOLES BIG THREE: The Baltimore Orioles avoided arbitration with three key players. Eduardo A. Encina of the Baltimore Sun reports that Manny Machado landed a one-year, $11.5M deal. Ace starter Chris Tillman agreed to a one-year, $10.05M deal, according to Dan Connolly of BaltimoreBaseball.com. Last but certainly not least, dominant closer Zach Britton settled at $11.4M after notching 47 saves with an absurd 0.54 ERA. [@bnicholsonsmith]
HOLY NOLY: The Rockies took care of two years of arbitration for superstar third baseman Nolan Arenado, agreeing to a two-year, $29.5M contract. Arenado will earn $11.75M in 2017 and $17.75M in 2018 before entering his final season of arbitration in 2019. [@jcrasnick]
THE REST: Here’s a complete list of arbitration agreements reached on Friday. It’s a lengthy list that includes Jake Arrieta, Todd Frazier, Eric Hosmer and many others. [MLB]
LOCK’EM UP: The Padres are reportedly nearing a six-year, $80M contract extension with Wil Myers. The team also announced a new two-year deal with Yangervis Solarte, which will include third and fourth year club options. [@Ken_Rosenthal]
HOW ABOUT A TRADE: The Atlanta Braves acquired second baseman Micah Johnson from the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for a player to be named later or cash. Johnson received limited playing time in 2016, but was not a real option for L.A. as a regular second baseman. He was designated for assignment earlier this week when the deals for Justin Turner and Kenley Jansen were made official. [@Braves]
WELCOME BACK: David Ross may have retired from playing, but he’s not leaving the Cubs. The team announced Friday that Ross will serve as a special assistant to baseball operations. [Big League Stew]
DONE DEAL: Veteran catcher Chris Iannetta had a one-year, $1.5M deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks. He’ll compete for playing time with Jeff Mathis and Chris Herrmann [@nickpiecoro]
